The following content is satirical and fictional. Any resemblance to a student, staff or faculty member is coincidental.
After careful deliberation, Cumberland Avenue watering hole Wet Willy’s has announced its newest initiative: to begin serving alcohol to minors.
At the end of the month, patrons will no longer be required to present identification to enter or to purchase alcohol, which management hopes will draw in a market previously underrepresented on the Strip: underage drinkers.
“You know, we weren’t sure there’d even be a market for underage folks who want to come drink,” owner Wet Willy said. “But in this economy, you have to look for business wherever it may be.”
“I understand bars might not be everybody’s cup of tea, but if our new policy just helps one 18-year-old freshman get trashed, I’ll be more than pleased with our decision.”
Members of the business community praised Wet Willy’s actions as an innovative approach to reaching new customers, but others aren’t as convinced.
Marketing professor Susan O'Clanahan is optimistic about Wet Willy’s plan.
“Henry Ford famously said that if he had asked people what they wanted, they would have asked for faster horses, so while I don’t see underage drinking on the Strip as a huge market, it’s entirely possible that the folks at Wet Willy’s are seeing something the rest of us are missing,” she said.
Jake Pollard, a freshman studying supply chain management, is skeptical about the idea.
“Yeah, I don’t really see anyone taking them up on that,” Pollard said. “Is it outside of the box? Sure, but that doesn’t mean it’ll bring people in.”
Pollard’s roommate and pledge brother Michael Smith said it was another attempt by big businesses to pander to a tiny minority.
“It doesn’t make a ton of business sense to me,” Smith said. “Feels like they’re going out of their way to accommodate a group of people that isn’t really there.”
When asked about the legality of the plan, Wet Willy reminded the Daily Beacon that Knoxville lies 4,500 miles west of the Iron Curtain, which also fell over thirty years ago.
“Serving underage students might be uncharted waters here on the Strip, but at some point, somebody’s got to see what’s out there,” Willy said. “There could be a few dozen students waiting for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.