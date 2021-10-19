The legend of the Loch Ness Monster has lived through generations. It’s a tale we’re introduced to at a young age, much like we were with mermaids. There are kid shows like “Happy Ness: The Secret of the Loch,” which aired in 1995 and romanticizes the folktale. It’s made appearances in other shows and movies, providing a fear factor in a majority of them. But, what is the Loch Ness monster really? More importantly — is it real?
Though the monster is rumored to be across seas in Europe, it’s true home is in the media. It made its first media debut in 1933 in a London newspaper known as the Inverness Courier. The Inverness Courier birthed a media phenomenon that day from the eyewitness account of a couple who claimed they saw an “enormous creature” on the surface of the water. The publication made its way to Scotland shortly after it came out, causing a 20,000 pound sterling reward to be offered for it’s capture.
This wasn’t just another fad of the era. More and more sightings of the creature were reported as the years went on. Thirty years after the original sighting, several British universities and facilities embarked on sonar expeditions to the lake. No completely solid evidence came from these expeditions, but with every search the sonar operators detected some sort of abnormally large and moving underwater object or being.
In 1975, another solar expedition was launched in kahoots with underwater photography. One photo that was captured, developed and enhanced seemed to show a large aquatic animal flipper. The 1980’s and ‘90s were spent trying to combat these inconclusive results. It wasn’t until 1994 that the first original photo, from sixty years prior, was exposed to be a hoax.
Sixty years of research was put into question after this revelation.
Personally, I’m on the fence with this conspiracy theory. Part of me wants to believe that it is possible this creature is real — that the reported sightings, sonar detections and images are all just surface level evidence of the existence of this creature. I want to believe that there could be a happy dinosaur relative living peacefully in a massive lake in Scotland and that it has been for years. Plus, it’s far enough away to where there doesn’t have to be any concerns or fears over here.
But, when investigating and researching, there were details that didn’t allow me to fully believe it’s a possibility. For one, the original newspaper reporting was in England — London to be exact. Lake Loch Ness is a good 580+ miles and a 10 hour car ride from London. Why would the couple who claimed they saw it travel that far to report it? Why would they not report it in Scotland, where they saw the alleged monster?
Another reason for my skepticism is that the original picture being exposed as fake makes me feel as if the search for the Loch Ness monster was a wild goose chase. Plus, scientists have been trying to record all living creatures in Loch Ness through DNA samples they’ve detected in the lake. None of the samples have indicated any sign of a large species.
Rumor has it... The Loch Ness monster only exists in the media.
Lauren Reid is a senior at UT this year majoring in journalism. She can be reached at lreid9@vols.utk.edu
Columns and letters of The Daily Beacon are the views of the individual and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Beacon or the Beacon's editorial staff.