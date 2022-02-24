The Great Pyramids of Giza hold more than the tombs of past pharaohs of Egypt. I’m not just talking about the riches and booby traps stored deep within — they hold mysteries and theories that have circled the globe for decades.
The intricate structures are made of limestone, granite, basalt and mortar — standing slightly above 480 feet tall. Just the doors of these ancient memorials weigh 20 tonnes, the entire building faces exactly due north and its graphic coordinates are actually the same numbers as the speed of light, but we’ll get into that later.
Herodotus, an ancient Greek historian, wrote that one pyramid required 20 years of labor from 100,000 men. However, later on, new archeological evidence suggests that it was maybe only about 20,000 men. Either way, that's a lot of individuals pouring their blood, sweat and tears into constructing these well-thought out, intense, structures.
The details assumed of the construction process has birthed many conspiracy theories. First, it seems almost impossible for these structures to have been created by humans. The stones that were stacked one on top of the other, consistently weigh about the same as an elephant. Now, it depends on which elephant we’re comparing to, but that’s anywhere between 6,000 and 12,000 pounds.
When I hear all the labor that was required by ancient Egyptians in order to be able to complete these massive structures, I picture abnormally tall and muscular individuals. Upon research, my imagination is incredibly wrong. The average ancient Egyptian was around 5 feet 6 inches tall. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not saying height affects anyone’s ability to do manual labor — it doesn’t — it’s just not the height I pictured of someone who helped build the pyramids.
The pyramids are over 400 feet tall. If each stone block was stacked one after the other, and tools to help this process — like ramps or cranes — had yet to be invented, how was this able to be done? Roger Larsen, a newspaper editor in Mississippi, noted that an eight percent incline up to the top of the pyramid would have to be at least a mile long and have a volume possibly larger than that of the pyramid itself.
To keep it simple: there’s a theory going around that aliens helped build the pyramids. I couldn’t tell you why extraterrestrial beings would want to help humans with tombs for their dead pharaohs, but I definitely don’t believe Egyptians did it all themselves.
The northern facing direction of the pyramids, the coordinates being 29.9792458°N — which is the same speed of light that some believers think aliens travel at — the unknown of how the pyramids were built and every other mystery that sleeps within the ancient prisms, causes me to raise an eyebrow.
Lauren Reid is a senior at UT this year majoring in journalism. She can be reached at lreid9@vols.utk.edu.
