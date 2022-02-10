The Kardashian-Jenner family is probably one of the most controversial families there is. They’ve taken over reality T.V. for decades now, they’re heavy in the cosmetic industry, lingerie and even jeans. They marry rappers, professional athletes and other musicians. Kris Jenner is the woman behind it all, the true matriarch of the family.
I’m sure you’ve heard the saying “the devil works hard but Kris Jenner works harder” through different social media platforms before. While saying that is intended to be light hearted, I find it seemingly interesting that any sort of scandal revolving around the Kardashian-Jenner family ends up being swept under the rug by ‘bigger’ news.
This tactic is probably done or attempted by a majority of celebrities. It’s smart too, I’ll give them credit. I can’t help but wonder, however, if all of the ‘bigger’ news is true. I mean, how easy is it to have big news just waiting around to be advertised to the press in order to distract the media from what's really going on?
I find the timing of their ‘big news’ ironic too. For example, Khloe was due to give birth and conveniently a video of Tristan Thompson cheating is leaked. Back when the video first made its debut, fans were skeptical that it was a distraction from Khloe going into labor. I mean, the video was from October, and it wasn’t until April that it surfaced. Though, I’m not sure Kris Jenner would purposely cause her daughter pain and public shame like that … but hey, press is press.
Speaking of press and publicity, isn’t it also ironic that the Kardashian-Jenner clan had been out of the headlines for a few weeks and suddenly three of the sisters are pregnant at once? Pregnancy brings publicity to any celebrity, but three at once? Major headlines. Though Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy wasn’t confirmed until after her first born made her arrival. But what a better way to hide your own pregnancy than to have two sisters be public with theirs? Sure, Kris Jenner doesn’t have control over her children's love lives, but I’m sure a suggestion or encouragement could’ve been present.
Another ironic incident around Kylie Jenner is her second pregnancy announcement. The star announced it through her instagram in September, but let's remember how she had told the world she wanted her first pregnancy to be as private and stress free as possible. The fact that her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, got engaged barely a month later took the pressure and the headlines off of Kylie Jenner’s second pregnancy.
Or how in the midst of Ye, formally Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s husband, starting his off-the-rocker shenanigans with Kim, Kylie gives birth to her second child. Again, I don’t think Kris Jenner called Kylie up and told her to hurry up and push that baby out, I just find it a bit … ironic.
Remembering back to when Khloe Kardashian had to do jail time for a DUI, Kris Jenner had it aired on reality TV. She sprung into action and got in front of the headlines by displaying the scandal on their reality show. Talk about taking control of the press.
Regardless of if Kris Jenner is secretly behind all scandalous press releases or not, it’s almost a fact that the woman sure knows what it takes to get views — and rumor has it … she isn’t afraid to do what it takes to have her family stay in the spotlight.
Lauren Reid is a senior at UT this year majoring in journalism. She can be reached at lreid9@vols.utk.edu.
Columns and letters of The Daily Beacon are the views of the individual and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Beacon or the Beacon's editorial staff.