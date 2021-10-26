Halloween brings crisp weather, multi-colored leaves, apple cider, all things pumpkin, cozy blankets and cheerfulness. It’s the one time a year it’s socially acceptable to dress up and pretend to be something you’re not. Kids get to be superheroes and princesses, college students have an excuse to rally — not that they ever need one — and adults get to be children again. It’s where spooky season gets its name from. Halloween is a favorite holiday worldwide.
As it creeps up upon us this weekend, I felt it appropriate to tap into Halloween’s origin. It’s not widely known that this holiday was born from old religious beliefs. To me, its story is rather similar to that of folktales, legends and old wives’ tales.
Halloween’s mother is a Celtic festival known as Samhain. Essentially, the Celts, a group of European tribes near France and Ireland 2,000 years ago, celebrated their new year on November 1st. Samhain marked the end of summer, meaning a cold winter was ahead. Back then, winter was often associated with death — of both crops and humans.
The Celts believed that during the night before Samhain, Oct. 31st, the “veil” or boundary between the living and the dead became thin and weak. To them, this meant ghosts could walk amongst the living for the night and cause mischief. It was also believed those of higher spiritual power, like priests, known as Druids, were able to predict the future more easily on this night.
The Druids would build large fires where animals and crops would be burned in sacrifice to their deities. During the festival, Celts would dress up in costumes of animal heads and skins while attempting to tell one another’s fortune. Dressing up was also believed to be a way to blend in with spirits. At the same time, they would leave treats or goodies out for the dead who wandered their villages in hopes it would limit their mischief.
Halloween’s father is actually a more well-known Roman holiday, known as All Saints Day. In May of 609 A.D., Pope Boniface IV dedicated the Pantheon to all Christian martyrs, along with the Catholic feast of All Martyrs Day being established. Pope Gregory III later combined the two, creating a holiday to celebrate all martyrs and saints. The holiday’s date was moved from May 13 to Nov. 1.
As Christianity spread through Europe, the Celts adopted and infused Christianity into their old practices. Eventually, Samhain became known as All Souls Day — a day to honor the dead. All Souls Day was the product of Samhain and All Saints Day merging. It was celebrated similarly to that of Samhain, with big bonfires, parades and dressing up in devil, angel and saint costumes. The holiday was also called All-hallows or All-hallowmas, making the night before All-hallows Eve. Somewhere along the road, it ended up being referred to as Halloween.
Now, I recognize that when it first came about, Halloween was not considered a conspiracy theory, legend or folktale, but instead was a significant part of a religion. Halloween’s religious aspect was from 2,000 years ago, however, and the original Celtic religion is no longer around. Yet, we still celebrate Halloween today, and that is why I see Halloween in the same category as legends and folktales. In fact, the definition of a legend, according to Oxford Languages, is “a traditional story, sometimes popularly regarded as historical but unauthentic.” Though not a story, Halloween is a centuries-old tradition, making it historical and presently unauthentic.
Rumor Has It... Halloween is a legend.
Lauren Reid is a senior at UT this year majoring in journalism. She can be reached at lreid9@vols.utk.edu.
