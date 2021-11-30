I think it’s safe to say most people have heard some sort of version of the theory of Walt Disney’s body being frozen after he passed. Some say it was just his head, others claim it was his full body. I personally didn’t know this wasn’t an actual fact until recently, which now sounds naive. But, regardless, we’ve all heard of Walt Disney being in a freezer somewhere, waiting for the technology that could ‘bring him back to life’ to be invented.
The rumor started a little after Disney died from lung cancer in December of 1996. Just a few weeks after Disney’s passing, a reporter claimed he had snuck into the hospital Disney passed away in and broke into the storage room, where he saw Disney’s body in a cryogenic metal cylinder. There’s no photograph, no proof, nothing in support of this claim being true. Newspapers around the world heard of the reporter’s claim and published it as a fact, thus fueling the rumor. However, Disney’s known obsession with futuristic technology, which could potentially better the world, didn't really help his case.
As the decades went on, the line between rumor and truth continued to blur. Somewhere down the road, believers pointed out that the first man to ever be cryogenically frozen just so happened to be in the same city Disney is reportedly buried in, and was frozen only a month after Disney’s passing. This proved that the technology existed at the same time and at the same place, too. In addition, Bob Nelson, former president of the Los Angeles-based Cryonics Society of California, claimed Disney had called and asked a lot of in-depth questions about being frozen early on in his sickness.
Here’s the thing, the tabloid that the reporter supposedly worked for, National Spotlite, hasn’t been found in any major newspaper archives. This makes it possible that the tabloid didn’t exist and neither did the reporter, bringing us back to the theory being just a rumor. There also isn’t anything of Disney’s that would lead one to think he knew anything about cryonics, besides Nelson’s claims. Which, really can’t be proven to be anything other than claims. Disney’s family members have even denied Disney being frozen, some even took offense.
The last thing that has believers raising eyebrows is that in the cemetery where Disney’s ashes are said to be buried, there is no evidence or indicator of any remains of the legend being on his family plot, meaning Disney’s remains may not be where they were said to be. His daughter’s plate states “ashes scattered in paradise,” suggesting her ashes were elsewhere. Surely, the creator of the largest media incorporation in the world would have a nameplate of his own on his family plot?
Recently, around 2019, there was a new theory born from the claim of Disney’s body being frozen. People across the internet started and continue to believe that the movie “Frozen” was actually meant to be a distraction to Disney lovers. Truly, this sounds absurd, but the concept behind this is interesting. If you were to google “Disney Frozen,” all that pops up is the movie. The movie’s title keeps search engines from pulling up articles about Disney’s frozen body. Instead, the articles are all on Disney’s “Frozen.” If you google even just the word, it’s evidently true; the movie shows up more than anything else.
The New York Post made an interesting point too. The movie loosely follows the story of an old fairy tale, like many Disney movies. They could’ve kept the original name, “The Snow Queen” and credited the original author, Hans Christian Anderson. But, Disney wanted to make it their own by using their own title… or was that the reason?
Rumor has it … “Frozen” was a movie title strategically thought of.
Lauren Reid is a senior at UT this year majoring in journalism. She can be reached at lreid9@vols.utk.edu.
