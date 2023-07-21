Over the past five years, our society has become increasingly worried about the advancement of artificial intelligence, the fears of which stem from the question: How much power should these entities have? Yes, these concerns are justified, but the most dangerous threat to humanity remains to be ourselves. We are the species that starts wars, commits genocide and trie to erase the dark history of our world.
In Stephen Spielberg’s 1993 masterpiece “Schindler’s List,” which tells the story of a Nazi party member who is credited with saving over a thousand Jewish prisoners from an existing horror and details the harrowing decisions from Nazi leaders, we are sent a message about how the decisions from one man cost the lives of millions and generations that would’ve followed. Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated biographical picture “Oppenheimer”— much like Spielberg — relies on filling the audience with a substantial amount of forgiveness for the man himself.
The film details the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, who is regarded as “the father of the atomic bomb” that was first used as a weapon of mass destruction on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Oppenheimer, played by Cillian Murphy, is seen as a graceless physics student at the University of Göttingen where he earns his PhD, and then becomes a professor of quantum physics at the University of California, Berkeley. “Oppenheimer” details his early complicated life from being a womanizer and associated with communism, to his assignment on the famed Manhattan Project, then all the way up to his feelings of regret for creating the most dangerous weapon man could ever imagine.
Christopher Nolan does an effective job of building the world around Oppenheimer, mainly focusing on how he was wrapped up with the politics of the era, including McCarthyism and the red scare. I appreciated Murphy’s tremendous performance as the titular character, his wide-eyed fascination with the unknown and how he values the understanding he has of the world while simultaneously being concerned about the future.
In many ways, “Oppenheimer” draws parallels to Oliver Stone’s political drama “JFK” which depicts the compelling conspiracy trial of John F. Kennedy’s assassination in 1963. Much like “JFK,” “Oppenheimer” is an intimidating three-hour epic with almost 300 pages of dialogue and a number of familiar faces in supporting roles. This film feels incredibly personal to Nolan, as during the press tour he insisted on making it known that he believes Oppenheimer is the “most important man to ever live.” There is clearly an obsession for the story that identifies itself as Christopher Nolan’s devastating statement of motivation.
While Christopher Nolan is known for his technical marvels and glorious IMAX-sized practical visuals—this one mostly being Cillian Murphy’s lustful blue eyes—his latest film is more focused on the occasionally gripping but mostly obtuse screenwriting that doesn’t always work, especially in the film’s final hour that details the post-war hearings about whether or not Oppenheimer was a true fit for the project, which to me, is similar to whether or not Christopher Nolan was the lawful filmmaker for a film that needed a much more riveting screenwriter and less of a technical bravura.
Much of this criticism is directed toward the final hour of the film in which former chairman of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission, Lewis Strauss played by Robert Downey Jr., created a case against Oppenheimer concerning his loyalty to the United States due to his ties with communism. The film peaks at this moment, becoming a full fledged courtroom drama that is a constant back and forth deliberation between the perspectives of Oppeneheimer and Strauss that loses a lot of steam and ends in a slightly unsatisfying way.
My expectations for “Oppenheimer” were high, as I drove three hours to Nashville to see the film early. I arrived to a line waiting outside the 70mm IMAX theater almost two-hours early. It’s safe to say that the film will be a financial and critical success, already with a current 90 out of 100 score on Metacritic and thousands of sold-out IMAX screenings across the country, many of which paired with Barbie for the ultimate “Barbenheimer” experience. It’s encouraging to see such a large portion of the population have a sense of excitement for these movies.
While my thoughts are conflicted, “Oppenheimer” has captivating moments that truly resonated with me and features some of the best scenes Christopher Nolan has ever directed that will shake you to the core. This is one of the most “important” films of the 21st century about how our world, almost 80 years after World War II, is consistently on the brink of a nuclear holocaust in which almost every country in the world possesses nuclear weapons and continues to make technological advances.
While the film is certainly not perfect — and in another universe, I find the final hour a bit excruciating — audiences will leave Oppenheimer feeling a sense of guilt, and most especially in my experience, responsibility.
I also wanted to add that I stand with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA in their fight for fair wages. I was skeptical of writing this review due to the strike, but after contacting some members of both organizations they insisted on the support.
Wyatt Allison is a senior at UT this year studying business. He can be reached at walliso2@vols.utk.edu. You can find him on Twitter @filmwyatt and on Letterboxd @wyattisthegoat.
