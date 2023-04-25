A blundering shiva with a side of Joaquin Phoenix’s enormously large testicles that can’t seem to stay off the screen set the tone for director Ari Aster’s latest nightmare, “Beau Is Afraid.”
Stemming from his previous trauma-filled features “Hereditary” and “Midsommar,” “Beau Is Afraid” doesn’t entail the same structurally sound nightmare tales and is rather an anxiety filled — and sometimes profoundly annoying — Freudian-esque “The Truman Show.” Although, with the overbearing mother played by Patti Lapone and Zoloft-ridden character of Beau incarnated perfectly by Joaquin Phoenix, this might just be Aster’s scariest film to date.
Beau is afraid of everything. He is the peak zeta male who is plagued by the upbringing from his heavy-handed mother, who can never let Beau be Beau. Clearly a manically-written manifesto by Aster of his own experiences with his mother, which clearly were shaky, it makes you wonder if “Beau Is Afraid” is the movie that those with mommy issues have been waiting for.
“Beau Is Afraid” tells the story of a man named Beau who is just trying to get to his mother’s house. In the chaotically hilarious first hour, the film explores a completely unruly New York City that is picturesque of what a Republican lawmaker such as Marjorie Taylor Green envisions the city is actually like. I knew I was in for a treat as soon as I watched Beau get chased through the city by a naked serial killer, a completely tattooed man and an assumed schizophrenic man carrying an AR-15 yelling “Help me!”
The film continues to follow Beau on his perpetual quest to see his mother while exploring themes such as trauma, grief, anxiety and Freudian behaviors. Aster does a tremendous job at creating a claustrophobic and tumultuous environment that gives the viewer an enriching experience into what a life full of trauma and anxiety can feel like.
“Beau Is Afraid” is a difficult recommendation, as the film is made for a very specific kind of person who would rather face their own death than answer a phone call from their mother, or who loves to bury themselves into the depths of Reddit, questioning their existence or purpose in life. In contrast, you may really just want an original story that isn’t spoon-fed to the audience and allows you to actually interpret what you witnessed, rather than waiting two and a half hours for a 30 second post credit scene.
This film isn’t making any money — it has already been hailed to many as a career killer for Aster, and cost about $35 million for A24 to produce, but … who cares?
It's important for studios to keep supporting auteurs in what they want to make, no matter how many Xanaxes you may need to throw in your popcorn. No matter how well a film does at its theatrical window, like many of our own victim-filled lives, there is always a chance for reclamation.
Wyatt Allison is a senior at UT this year studying business. He can be reached at walliso2@vols.utk.edu. You can find him on Twitter @filmwyatt and on Letterboxd @wyattisthegoat.
