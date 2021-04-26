As Mac Miller once said, “Self-care, I’m treatin’ me right, Hell yeah, we’re gonna be alright.” And we will be alright.
Life is overwhelming and sometimes it is hard to remember that you need to take a break. Instead of letting your emotions take over, you have to be able to give yourself time to rest and reset.
If you feel overwhelmed with school, work or whatever your case is, take a day to yourself. Alone time is time you can use to recharge and become motivated again after feeling burnt out. Take however long you need to heal because no one else can tell you what’s best for you, and there is no time frame for it.
It can be a five-minute break from school to a two-day break from work. I have taken a whole week off at work before to refocus on what my actual job was and avoid becoming overwhelmed before I even clocked in. Now, you may not be able to afford that, but even taking the night to yourself can make all the difference.
Recognizing what makes you feel a certain way can help you better understand how you can fix that. If you do not know how you feel toward something, which is understandable, try talking or writing it out. Say whatever you need to say to process how you actually feel. I have had to learn that it is okay if your words do not make sense at first because when you are just getting them out, your brain will start to put together thoughts that make sense.
Your self-care will look different than the person next to you. My self-care changes every once in a while. Maybe you need a night to binge Netflix shows and do face masks, or maybe your self-care is going out with friends and spending time laughing and relaxing.
Whatever it is that you need to do to better yourself, you have to do it. Self-care is just as important as other everyday tasks. Once you make the effort to take care of yourself, all your other stressors will become less overwhelming. They might seem easier now that you have had a minute to yourself and you can get them done faster than you originally thought.
Your happiness sometimes has to be put as a priority. When you focus on everything except yourself, your body will be working overtime to function normally. Being mentally exhausted is temporary, but you have to put in the work to regain your energy. It is not always easy, but it is so worth it in the long run.
Remember to treat yourself right and everything else will come with ease. Life should not be filled with obstacles, but when you reach one, find your peace and tackle it with everything you have got.
