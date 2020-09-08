Prior to the 2020 Democratic Convention, Joe Biden selected Senator Kamala Harris from California as his vice presidential running mate. Harris herself was a fierce competitor for the presidential nomination against Joe Biden. But after she ended her run, she emerged as a vocal supporter of Mr. Biden’s and as a prominent advocate of racial-justice legislation after the killing of George Floyd in late May.
A female pick for vice president was expected from Biden, but nevertheless, still historic.
Harris, who is 55, is the first Black woman and the first person of Indian descent to be nominated for national office by a major party. She is also only the fourth woman in U.S. history to be chosen for a presidential ticket.
In the 100th year of suffrage, this representation of black women is important.
Harris re-framed the suffragette history when she accepted her nomination for vice president. Harris was quoted saying, “so many of the Black women who have helped secure that victory were still prohibited from voting, long after its ratification.” Now Harris has a chance to represent those women and become the first female Vice President.
As Democrats look to women voters as a major component to a potential victory in November, they are showing women the future. This is the time for all women, and not just White women, to finally claim their place in American politics and all aspects of leadership in America.
When I was in elementary school in 2008, Sarah Palin was nominated as John McCain’s Vice Presidential running mate. Seeing a woman even on anyone's ticket for vice president effectively changed my perspective on politics. That was the moment I really could see myself involved in politics and that I no longer assumed national leadership was only for men. This is what sparked my passion for law and advocacy and has determined my chosen educational path and future career goals.
I am sure I am not alone in this feeling. Every year a new generation of women enter higher education and I see more and more investing time into student government or other leadership positions around campus. They aspire to mirror these efforts in their careers and communities. There must be a correlation with this increased representation.
Kamala Harris is doing exactly that for America’s youth today, but she is also taking it one step further. She is showing Black and Brown girls that there is space and success in politics for them too. Her representation on the national stage, win or lose in November, will inspire girls all over the country to work hard and represent their communities, just as Harris is doing today. These are the moments that are critical for the advancement of women in politics and for the road to equal representation.
Kaylee Sheppard is a graduate student in the Accelerated Master in Public Policy program. She can be reached atksheppa7@vols.utk.edu.
Columns and letters of The Daily Beacon are the views of the individual and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Beacon or the Beacon's editorial staff.