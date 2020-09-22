For young women like me hoping to enter the legal field, this weekend has been full of reflection and mourning. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away this weekend at the age of 87.
RBG was a force to be reckoned with. I could go on and on about the work she did, but there are already countless articles summarizing those incredible feats. I encourage you to give her a Google search if you do not know much about her.
One thing I will say is that if you are a woman and used a credit card today that a man did not have to co-sign for, thank RBG.
The earth-shattering news on Friday night guaranteed a political bonfire. President Trump is now in a position to reshape the Supreme Court long past his time in the oval office with a third justice, giving conservatives a 6-to-3 majority.
This possible supermajority of conservatives on the court is a scary thought for a lot of people. Reproductive rights, LGTBQ+ rights, access to healthcare and immigration policies are on the line.
I want to urge anyone that cannot point to a Supreme Court decision that has made them feel more equal as an American to check their privilege and have some compassion for those who have in this time of mourning for RBG and for their fear of the unknown.
As much as I, like anyone else, want to be sad and feel hopeless, RBG’s life gave us an important precedent of its own. We must continue on no matter how difficult the road.
One of the first thoughts that struck me Friday night was how she never really got retirement. She literally fought until the day she died to defend people’s rights. Through colon cancer, pancreatic cancer, a coronary stent and two tumors in her lung. She was down to 100 pounds and she continued to work for the court.
I think that is representative that the work to make the American legal system more equitable is never really over. There will always be a threat to our freedoms. We must commit to tirelessly work to fight to maintain and gain freedom as Americans.
We must fight like heck. From today, until November 3rd and even after that no matter the results of the election. Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnel will break precedent and replace RBG before November 3rd. That is something we should just accept. However, that does not mean all hope is lost.
Her death marks a new era of work by the next generation of advocates. We must take up the torch and continue to work, even if the new court overturns Roe v. Wade or strips the Affordable Care Act. RBG was a young lawyer in a time when women had very little place in the court and government, we now are experiencing a generation of women excelling in the legal and political field and skyrocketing to the highest positions in our government. All, if not most, of these women were inspired by the life and work of RBG.
When I sat down to write this article, I thought I would be writing a eulogy. Instead what I think we need is a battle cry. We must use her death as a call-to-action in November and beyond.
Kaylee Sheppard is a graduate student in the Accelerated Master in Public Policy program. She can be reached atksheppa7@vols.utk.edu.
