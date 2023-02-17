Post the Super Bowl LVII, the Kansas City Chiefs are making waves among Indigenous activism groups. While the Super Bowl featured Indigenous artists and performers like Lucinda Hinojos and Colin Denny, the Chiefs were at the center of controversy regarding the theming of their team.
While the Chiefs’ name was derived from a former mayor, the fan-favorite “arrowhead chop” and arrowhead motifs surrounding their merchandise and stadium speak volumes of the power of a name. The team only recently retired its horse mascot, Warpaint, in 2021 and banned headdresses and stylized face paint that “appropriates American Indian cultures and traditions” at Arrowhead Stadium.
Despite the strive for appreciation rather than appropriation, much of the damage has already been done. In the United States, mascots that portray the likeness of a Native American, typically a male with a headdress, face painting and a “primitive” weapon, are among the most common.
Additionally, this isn’t only an issue in professional teams. As a child, I went to three separate elementary and middle schools which boasted an “Indian” mascot, claiming appreciation, despite the non-specification and the “war cries” elicited from non-Native children.
While the Native American mascot has always been controversial, the successfulcall for removal is much more recent. In 2007, Illinois State University was successfully persuaded to remove Chief Illiniwek, and most recently, the Washington Commanders changed their name from a racial slur in 2020. Although many teams have changed egregiously offensive caricatures, like Cleveland’s Chief Wahoo or the Atlanta Braves’ Chief Noc-A-Homa, it’s not enough.
A common argument is that Native American mascots bring awareness to Indigenous issues, but it’s an empty claim. As Smokey the dog is our mascot, how many times have you considered the mistreatment of animals or donating to your local animal shelter because of his presence? Likely none, as a mascot is meant to instill a feeling of pride and community.
It’s a physical representation of a group, not presenting itself as an advocate. When we see others wearing orange or donning a t-shirt of Smokey, we feel connected with someone based on their presentation — we understand that we share a connection based on our choice of team. Seeing a non-Native sports fan wearing a headdress and donning stereotypical face paint does not elicit the same feeling.
In a 2010 study of the psychological effects of Native American mascots, Native students scored significantly lower on questions regarding self-worth and identity after being exposed to pictures of mascots like Chief Wahoo. While fans of these teams can claim the “cultural significance” of a mascot, it cannot outweigh the voices of living Native Americans.
As of 2023, states like Oregon, California and Maine have restrictions on schools using Native American-themed mascots and names. State restrictions raised questions on the purpose and authenticity of these mascots, like Massachusetts, which requires schools to have consent from the portrayed tribe before any tribal depiction is allowed.
Having an open dialogue with tribes is necessary for the future of sports, whether a professional or high school team. Tribal communities and councils can effectively reflect their respective peoples’ desires and decide how to best proceed with certain teams.
Native Americans should be allowed to enjoy sports without caricatures and racist behaviors plaguing their experience. Racist behavior, intentional or ignorant, should not be tolerated in sports. A fictitious “Indian” should never take precedence over living Native Americans.
Pilar Garcia is a senior studying English and journalism and electronic media. They can be reached at pgarcia3@vols.utk.edu.
