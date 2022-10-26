Tennessee has been subject to Gov. Bill Lee’s anti-LGBTQ agenda since 2019, but the longterm ramifications of legislation have yet to be fully unraveled.
The strategy seen most frequently in recent years has been to target the public school curriculum. In 2021, Gov. Lee signed Senate Bill 1229 which requires school districts to notify parents before “providing a sexual orientation curriculum or gender identity curriculum” in any kind of instruction. Paired with the “abstinence only” curriculum that is allowed to be taught when discussing sexual health in schools, students are completely disadvantaged when exiting the public school system.
These bills not only threaten young people’s current physical and mental wellbeing, they threaten their future and potential to have safe and up-to-date information about their own bodies.
Tennessee ranks 10th highest for teen birth rates and 15th for the annual number of STI cases. Not to mention that youth ages 15-24 account for almost half of STIs that occur in the United States, according to the CDC.
In addition, there was confirmation earlier this year that Gov. Lee planned to partner with Hillsdale College to create more charter schools, which are public schools operated by independent, non-profit governing bodies. Spokesperson Casey Black explained that “Hillsdale is involved in a number of initiatives that align with our priorities in Tennessee.”
Hillsdale College is an openly conservative liberal arts school that promotes children be taught that the civil rights movement was not the true intention of the nation's founders and that laws against discrimination violate the spirit of the Constitution.
Although the request to open Hillsdale-affiliated schools in Tennessee has now been withdrawn, it is telling that legislators would rather impose a highly controversial and borderline racist curriculum rather than to provide educators with the resources they actually ask for.
With a historically large enrollment year, these decisions affect the University of Tennessee more than ever. 74% of undergraduates are from the state of Tennessee, meaning that 74% of students at UT have witnessed the mayhem Tennessee legislators have unleashed in regards to public education and the continuous attack on LGBTQ Tennesseans. Students are coming to college unprepared and uneducated about the diversity that exists in the world.
Tennessee lawmakers have historically bombarded any efforts the university has put forth in an attempt to support LGBTQ students.
In 2016, Tennessee lawmakers defunded the Pride Center after a controversy about pronouns and also implemented severe restrictions on how money could be spent on inclusiveness. With all of this combined, it's no question how we were ranked the most unfriendly university to LGBTQ students in the country by The Princeton Review.
I mean, how are LGBTQ students supposed to feel when our university’s president donated to a campaign that was bluntly against LGBTQ rights and even filed proposals to strip marriage rights from LGBTQ people?
President Boyd has since apologized, but the point remains that his actions and even the fact that he is allowed to be the president of a public university after being a political candidate are a product of the system Tennessee legislators have created.
This LGBTQ History Month, it's important to recognize and call out the ways in which our legislators have continuously failed us in our education and the safety of our peers. Their actions are unjustifiable and do not reflect the core values of Tennesseans or UT students. As a student body we must continue to educate ourselves and hold those in charge accountable.
