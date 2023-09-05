The Republican supermajority of the Tennessee General Assembly continued to showcase their preference for authoritative power over elemental democracy during the disastrous special session.
The special session, called by Gov. Bill Lee to focus on public safety in the wake of The Covenant School shooting, began on August 21 and ended a little over a week later on August 29. In that short period, the GOP-led state legislature banned long-accepted protest signs, silenced a minority member, and refused to take up the meaningful gun reform begged for by Covenant parents.
Back in April, during the protests against the expulsion of the Tennessee Three, the Capitol was filled with hundreds of young demonstrators in a peaceful and orderly manner.
When the special session began on August 21, Republican leadership radically altered the session framework. In efforts to suppress the loud voice of the people, the capacity for protesters outside the House and Senate chambers significantly decreased. Now, instead of hundreds allowed, only a couple dozen protesters were tightly packed far away behind roped-off sections. The galleries on both sides of the House floor were also typically reserved for the public. To further restrict the public view of the House proceedings, an entire gallery on the right side was given to media personnel, leaving dozens of empty seats.
The reduced access to the work of government by Republicans was intentional and profoundly undemocratic. To avoid signs in the galleries and repeated chants in the halls, they used these tactics, enforced by the State Highway Patrol, to deter as many demonstrators as possible. This strategy attacks Tennessee citizens’ right to protest and diminishes their ability to hold legislators accountable.
At the end of the first day, the House Republicans adopted rules that echo authoritarian methods. House leadership now has the power to block a lawmaker from speaking if they cause disruption, speak off-topic, or impugn the reputation of another House member. Yet, Speaker Cameron Sexton alone would decide what is off-topic or disruptive, giving him sole power to call for a vote to silence a member without debate.
On August 28, Democrat Rep. Justin Jones, a previously expelled member of the Tennessee Three, was silenced by the House after Sexton ruled him out of order twice. Sexton refused to clarify what had been out of order and the general definition of the phrase. There may be no definition since Sexton had recently accused Republican Rep. Gino Bulso twice out of order but did not subject his ally to a silencing vote.
This abuse of power has created unequal representation in Tennessee. Our majority conservative party is broadcasting that if you vote for the minority party, then your voice is meaningless and can easily be silenced. Democracies are defined by majority rule with strong protections for minority rights. Tennessee cannot currently be defined as a democracy in this way.
In addition, the new rules forbade protest signs to be held by members of the public from the galleries or at committee meetings. These signs, only the size of a piece of paper or less, have been allowed at the State Capitol for years and have presented no security threat. However, since Republican leadership disagrees with what parents and students write on them, signs have now been taken away. That is an unabashedly clear attack on free speech.
A member of the public is allowed to bring firearms into the Cordell Hull State Office Building, the legislative offices connected to the Capitol, but not these signs. What has become of our government?
The American Civil Liberties Union quickly sued following the ban on signs and the Republican removal of an entire crowd from a committee meeting. Davidson County Chancellor Anne C. Martin blocked the House rule, reallowing protest signs and marking a defeat for the GOP leadership. The block was upheld a week later and celebrated by courthouse spectators.
Every Tennessean should be disgusted by the Republican attacks on our right to free speech, protest and representation. These terrifying actions threaten the future of Tennessee’s democracy. Similar rules restricting democratic norms will pass in the state legislative 2024 session and beyond.
Only the resistance of protesters, organizations and voters can stand in the way of the increasingly undemocratic behavior rising in our General Assembly. Choosing to stay silent and not vote is choosing to support their dangerous actions.
Walker Kinsler is a junior at UT this year, studying political science and history. He can be reached at wkinsler@vols.utk.edu.
