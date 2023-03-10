I’ll say it: the new Skrillex album “Quest for Fire” is far better than it should be. Upon hearing about its release, I braced myself to be embarrassed for even entertaining the thought of listening to Skrillex in 2023 as anything other than a 12-year-old boy. Still, I hit play and quickly realized that I was dead wrong.
To explain the intrigue and surprise, it’s important to look back. Skrillex broke out in the early 2010s off the sudden popularity of his 2010 EP “Scary Monsters and Nice Sprites,” the eponymous lead single of which gained some critical acclaim and an eventual Double Platinum certification from the RIAA.
To Americans, this EP was one of the first big releases in a new genre called dubstep. Influenced by Jamaican dance music, dubstep emerged in the clubs of South London in the early 2000s. Its sound was characterized by syncopated rhythms, wobbly bass and sparse, distorted lyricism. After 2012’s “Bangarang” EP earned a Grammy for Best Dance/Electronica Album, it was clear that dubstep, at least its American cousin, was here to stay, and Skrillex was its face.
If you are unfortunate enough to have memories of the internet in the early 2010s, you might remember the dubstep reaction videos, hypertext memes and a collective sense of confusion at what exactly we were supposed to make of this new sound and its undercut-bearing harbinger. The jokes practically wrote themselves. A pasty Californian DJ with a strange haircut and piercings made music seemingly designed to blow speakers out, and somehow managed to sell out shows and headline festivals.
The music was perfect for the internet age. Bass drops became the sound of smashing the like, share and subscribe buttons. If you are unfortunate enough to remember the internet in the mid-2010s, you might remember Major League Gaming highlight reels, in which impressive maneuvers were soundtracked by the loudest royalty-free dubstep track the creator could find.
The paradox of dubstep is that it was both absurd and absurdly popular. Importantly, it was not popular as a joke. This was not parody music. Dubstep demanded that audiences simultaneously enjoy the music and recognize the silliness of its existence.
One, then, can imagine my shock when I first listened to “Quest for Fire” only to be met with 45 minutes of engaging, immaculately-produced dance music. There was nothing ridiculous here. Album opener “Leave Me Like This” featuring Bobby Raps is fun, danceable and shows what makes this album work best: restraint.
If Skrillex’s earlier work felt like he was smashing keys until sound came out, “Leave Me Like This” feels like he spent hours deciding individually which key to press. Missy Elliot’s verse on second track “RATATA” is positively electric. The relatively minimalist “Tears” reminds one of dubstep’s humble origins in South London, inviting the listener to feel the bassline viscerally.
Another highlight is “Butterflies” featuring IDM godfather Four Tet, notable not only for featuring an artist arguably responsible for single-handedly shaping the sound of modern electronica but also its timelessness. It sounds like it could have come out any time in the last 20 years, detached from trend or direct influence.
100 gec’s Dylan Brady features on “Supersonic (my existence),” a moody comedown track that captures the fuzzy period of beginning to detox on the ride home.
Closer “Still here (with the ones that I came with)” is undoubtedly the most life-affirming song on the album, arguably in Skrillex’s entire discography. Though nothing is groundbreaking about a song that reflects on how long one’s friends have stood by them, “Still Here” is so unabashedly earnest that one cannot help but smile and dance along.
The triumph of “Quest for Fire” is its earnestness. It does not ask its audience to suspend disbelief like the dubstep of Skrillex’s early work. It only asks us to dance.
