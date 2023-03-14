Please note that the below insights are not predictive and simply based on correlation rather than causation. They are not statistically significant and do not have a direct effect on NCAA Tournament outcomes, which are often random and unpredictable.
Rather, the insights serve to show us which teams are most similar to previous champions and help us pick teams that are historically similar to prior successful teams.
1. Since 1989, every champion (except 2014 UConn, an exception to most rules) has been a No. 4 seed or higher.
2. Since 2002, every champion (except 2014 UConn) has been ranked 25th or better in KenPom Offensive Efficiency.
3. Since 2002, every champion (except 2021 Baylor due to a COVID-19 pandemic absence midway through the season) has been ranked 40th or better in KenPom Defensive Efficiency.
4. Since 2002, every champion has been ranked in the top-25 overall of KenPom rankings.
5. Since 1990, every champion (except 1998 Kentucky and 2014 UConn) has been coached by a coach who has made the Elite 8 before.
6. Since 2002, every champion (except 2014 UConn and 2015 Duke) has won their conference tournament or regular season conference championship.
7. There are only three teams that meet every one of the above criteria in the 2023 NCAA Tournament: Houston, UCLA and Purdue.
8. As college basketball has evolved in recent years, it is interesting to note that the last four champions did not have a big man who averaged 12+ points a game.
9. Since Florida won back to back titles in 2006 and 2007, the previous year’s champion has not made it past the Sweet 16 the following year. Kansas won the NCAA tournament in 2022 and is a No. 1 seed this year.
10. Since the NCAA Tournament expanded in 1985, there have been 60 teams that were unranked in the preseason and ranked in the top 10 of the AP poll entering the tournament. Only 2 of these 60 teams, most of which were No. 1, 2 or 3 seeds, made the Final Four. There are two teams this year that were unranked in the preseason and are now ranked in the top 10 of the AP poll: Purdue and Marquette.
11. Since 2007, only seven teams that have shot under 33% from three and given up a higher three-point percentage on defense have made the Elite 8. Five of these seven teams allowed an even lower three-point percentage with effective defense. However, it is still something to be aware of as it can be difficult to advance in the tournament with poor three-point shooting. Teams that shoot under 33% from three in this year’s tournament include Tennessee (which does have the best three point defense in the country, allowing 26.2%), Purdue, Texas A&M, Northwestern, TCU, Arkansas, Auburn, and Illinois.
12. Since the tournament expanded in 1985, there have been 88 teams that were top 4 seeds but scored less than 73 points per game. Only 14 of these teams made it to the Final Four and only one ever won the championship. Only two top 4 seeds this season that are scoring less than 73 points per game: Tennessee and Virginia.
13. Three of the last four champions have had a scoring margin of 15 or higher. The only team with a top 4 seed and a scoring margin of 15 or higher is Houston.
14. Since the tournament expanded in 1985, top 4 seeds with a scoring margin under 10 have only made the Final Four 7% of the time, and only two have won the championship. The following top 4 seeds have a scoring margin under 10: Kansas, Marquette, Kansas State, Baylor, Xavier, Virginia, and Indiana.
15. The odds of picking a perfect bracket are 1 in 9,223,372,036,854,775,808.
Daniel Scrugham is a senior studying business analytics and co-host of “Our Wives Hate This NFL Podcast." He can be reached at mail@nflpod.com.
