I, like hundreds of thousands of others around the world, was parked on my couch last Sunday night to watch the Oscars. I am not a big movie person, but my roommate is, so the night was filled with me asking him questions like “who’d you pick to win?” and “who’s that person?” It was a pretty entertaining event, but it really picked up near the end when Chris Rock went on stage to present an award.
When Will Smith’s hand made contact with Chris Rock’s face, my roommate and I both were frozen with our jaws dropped in disbelief for the next two awards. Not only were Will Smith’s actions completely inappropriate and out of pocket but it also was a gross demonstration of toxic masculine tendencies — ones that he demonstrated to all those that look up to him as the right way to act.
Throughout our culture’s history, men have always been told that they have to be aggressive in order to be a true man. Violence is celebrated and peaceful negotiation is mocked. In practically every TV show with a family in it, the brother, usually older, beats up on a bully at school who is bothering their younger sibling.
As an older brother, I grew up imagining scenarios where I would have to “deal” with my brothers’ bullies, a scenario that is perpetuated by these tv shows. The idea that men have to protect their family through violence is an extremely toxic trait that, as so visibly shown by Will Smith, is still indoctrinated in the minds of men all over the country.
Another thing that I noticed while watching the Oscars came when they were showing the clips for each nominee for best actor and actress. For those who didn’t watch, after they announced each nominee, they would show a brief clip from the movie that they were nominated for. The video was supposed to be their best acting from the movie and show why they were nominated for the role.
For almost all of the male nominees, the clip shown was one where they were visibly angry, oftentimes yelling and acting aggressively. For the female nominees, most of their clips were from a monologue where they were showing lots of emotion as well, but instead of being angry, they were sad and often crying. This is a prime example of how gender roles determine how each gender should emote.
Men are praised for being emotive by being aggressive, a large reason for why men have trouble being vulnerable and being in touch with their emotions. We are told by society through media that we should express our emotions through rage instead of sensibility and anger instead of patience.
This is exactly what Will Smith did in his reckless actions at the Oscars. Instead of staying calm and cordial and then sharing his thoughts and opinions with Chris Rock after the show, he interrupted everything and not only physically assaulted Chris Rock but continued to disrupt the show by yelling obscenities at him as he walked back to his seat.
The joke made by Chris Rock was inappropriate and was made about something that Jada Smith did not have control over due to her illness, but that does not justify the actions taken by Will Smith. He acted in ways that displayed toxic masculinity as the correct way to respond to that situation, a dangerous sentiment to be shared with hundreds of thousands of men watching the show.
Instead of celebrating Smith for standing up for his wife and defending her honor, we should be holding him accountable for the toxic way that he reacted.
Men need to know that the right way to deal with emotions is not through aggression, but through thoughtful compassion and vulnerability.
Ben Goldberger is a junior at UT this year studying anthropology and political science. He can be reached at bgoldbe3@vols.utk.edu.
