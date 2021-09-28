“Be a man.”
Every boy hears this short order throughout his childhood, taking on a different meaning every time. Sometimes it means stop crying after falling off your bike, other times it means swallow your fear in frightening situations. Most of the time, though, this three-word instruction insinuates hiding any emotions or feelings inside and getting the job done.
The boys who are force-fed this anti-emotion mantra, grow up to think that this is what being a man means. It means being emotionally unavailable, tough as nails and embracing the inherent downfalls that the world throws at you as necessary to develop masculinity.
This is why 3.63 times more men died of suicide than women in 2019 (AFSP). This is why 96.6% of domestic violence perpetrators are male (US Department of Justice). This is why women feel the need to use phrases such as “I hate all men.”
Over the past few years, I’ve found myself shying away from anything that makes me feel masculine out of a fear that it would associate myself with the same men who roofie girls at parties and are afraid to say “I love you” to those that are close to them, because they’re worried about sounding “gay.” I felt as if my embracement of anything masculine is a betrayal to my female friends and the feminist movement as a whole. After all, how can I say that I am proudly a man while, at the same time, saying men are the problem?
I now find myself missing that welcoming community that other genders have with their peers, seemingly stranded in a solitary void of wanting to play pick-up and obsess over fantasy football without also finding humor in insensitivity and avoiding personal hygiene. I haven’t really had any close male friends since middle school for this very reason.
Instead, I split myself into two different Bens: one that participates in all things manly with other guys and one that shies away from embracing masculinity to avoid associating myself with bad men.
This duality of Ben lets me embrace “manly” things while keeping me at a distance from men that have fallen victim to the toxic masculinity that is seared into the male gender from birth. But in doing so, I inherently inhibit myself from ever being fully comfortable with being a man.
At the end of the day, though, nothing that I’ve said in this actually defines what being a man is. Being a man doesn’t mean just one thing. For some, being a man means protecting your loved ones from adversity. For others, it can mean being the strongest person in the room — result of toxic masculinity, but we’ll get into that later. To me, being a man means standing up for the right thing and bettering the lives of everyone around you.
Instead of running away from men that have fallen victim to toxic masculinity, I should help them realize why their actions lead to so much trauma in women that the saying "kill all men" became a thing in the first place. Instead of blindly replying “not all men,” we should be seeing that enough men are dangerous in the eyes of women where it has become the stereotype for the whole gender.
The truth is, the male gender needs some serious rebranding. We need a whole cultural switch to where we acknowledge that there are bad men and strive to make it so that they become the minority. It’s our job to listen to the overwhelming grievances and pleads of help coming from other genders and help eradicate toxic masculinity.
Hence why I’m writing this column. After years of feeling embarrassed to be associated with the male gender, I realized that I can instead embrace my masculinity while also striving to change the connotation of manhood without betraying the gender equality movement and other values that toxic masculinity tears down. As the year goes on, I’ll continue to explore masculinity and what it means to be a man in hopes of not only figuring it out for myself, but also helping others figure it out for themselves.
Ben Goldberger is a junior at UT this year studying anthropology and political science. He can be reached at bgoldbe3@vols.utk.edu.
Columns and letters of The Daily Beacon are the views of the individual and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Beacon or the Beacon's editorial staff.