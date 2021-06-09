Hi there, soon-to-be Volunteers! My name is Sarah Rainey, the new Editor-in-Chief of The Daily Beacon for the 2021-2022 academic year, and I am so excited to welcome you all to Rocky Top.
I know that the transition from high school to college can be overwhelming, but this edition of On Rocky Top has everything you need to know about coming to the University of Tennessee.
Whether you are looking for details on the best restaurants to try near campus, seeking advice from the recently graduated UT Class of 2021, wondering how you will decide on which organizations to join or wishing you knew of an awesome boba tea business to check out, this edition has it all.
Although your last year of high school was altered by the pandemic, we are hoping for a new normal at UT this fall with many classes and events planned to be in person. We have all found that while we have somehow made it work with everything being online, Rocky Top just isn’t the same without that in-person, on-campus experience. We are so looking forward to seeing everyone in August.
I hope that during your time at UT, you will find your people, you will find your place and that you will find your path in life — or at least get an idea of what it could be. College is an amazing way to figure things out for yourself and uncover your true passions. With so many different ways to get involved and to learn new things, UT can offer countless opportunities.
I have been so fortunate to have utilized one of these opportunities -- The Daily Beacon -- and to have worked here since the first month I arrived at UT in August 2018. I was welcomed to the world of student media after having had no prior experience in journalism beforehand. Anyone from any background or major can become involved with student media and find something they are passionate about, garner life and career skills and meet some pretty amazing people.
Whether you are interested in news writing, sports writing, photography, design, copy editing, video production, audio, script writing or simply creating, you can find a spot at the Beacon. However, even if your place is somewhere else on campus, the opportunities are truly endless and I guarantee you will find your niche.
Throughout the next four years, or five, or whatever amount of time you will spend at UT, I also hope that you will look to the Beacon as a resource and an outlet. Our purpose is to allow student voices to be heard, and we offer the latest information on things happening at the university and in the city of Knoxville, entertainment, sports and more.
If there is one thing I would like to leave you with in this transitional period, it is to be open to new experiences and to try to step out of your comfort zone. Incredible things can happen if you challenge yourself to do something you never thought you could do.
I can’t wait to meet you all this fall. Thank you for reading this edition of On Rocky Top!