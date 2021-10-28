The Electoral College has been a controversial topic since its formation, and its effect on modern day life and politics can be seen directly in recent presidential elections as well as indirectly in certain cultures around the country.
Like much of the United States’ history, the Electoral College has roots in racism. The Electoral College was founded by the framers (people who helped craft the constitution, different from the Founding Fathers) of the Constitution in an attempt to compromise the two popular ideals: the election of a President based on popular vote or the election of a President by Congress. The South was adamantly against the popular vote as both the North and South had roughly a similar population.
A large portion of the South's population consisted of enslaved people, approximately one third, which would either mean the South would have to qualify the enslaved people as human individuals or lose any sway they would have in elections (The Brennan Center for Justice). Although the Electoral College was formed for a multitude of reasons, the South’s influence in the decision against a direct democracy is one immediately rooted in racism.
Another reason the Electoral College was advocated for by the South was because the three-fifths compromise could be applied. The three-fifths compromise was established as a way to count the population for the House of Representatives and stated that an enslaved person counted as three-fifths of a whole person. The Electoral College adds insult to injury because it counted people who were not even considered whole people which added to the number of points allotted in each state for an election since it was based on population, for an election they could not even vote in for politicians who were actively preventing their freedom. The implementation of the Electoral College led to a domination of politicians from the former Confederacy.
The future of the Electoral College remains to be seen as 58% of Americans are in favor of replacing it with a popular vote as of 2020 (Pew Research Center). A popular vote usually refers to a system of direct democracy in which the public decides who is president. While a popular vote is a potentially imperfect system, many Americans feel as though their votes do not count and are drowned out with the Electoral College.
The way that the Electoral College is currently set up leaves people living in higher populated areas with a lesser vote than people in lower populated areas. Not only can a popular vote solve this problem, it can also lead to more independent candidates having the chance to lead a legitimate campaign which could potentially solve the current division within a two party system. With a popular vote new issues will arise though. In a true popular vote a candidate could potentially win without half of the nation’s support, although this has also happened within the Electoral College.
Completely eradicating the Electoral College would require a constitutional amendment, which is an unrealistic path as it would require three-fourths of the States to be ratified. This has led to other potential solutions to be thrown around, but none quite sticking. However unrealistic eradicating the Electoral College might be, it is appalling how much of modern America is built off of slavery and racism including the political systems. The idea that something in a political system that is supposed to benefit the people can not be changed for the people is also appalling, and leads into a greater issue of political apathy and defeatism. If every political issue were treated as though it is set in stone nothing would get done.
As said by Angela Davis, “You have to act as if it were possible to radically transform the world. And you have to do it all the time.”
Lily Marcum is a sophomore at UT this year studying journalism, political science and philosophy. She can be reached at lmarcum1@vols.utk.edu.
Columns and letters of The Daily Beacon are the views of the individual and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Beacon or the Beacon's editorial staff.