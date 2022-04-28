With housing options becoming more competitive and continual tuition increases, for some it is becoming increasingly more difficult to maintain economic stability as a student.
On Oct. 21, at the Finance and Administration Committee, UT Systems President Randy Boyd announced that pay for all non-tenure track staff — previously raised to $13 months before — would be increased to $15 an hour. This upgrade in pay, however, did not include student workers.
The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, has yet to put in a campus wide livable wage incorporating student workers. Currently each individual department discerns the appropriate hourly pay for student workers. The current minimum wage on campus follows the federal minimum wage at $7.25 an hour.
According to the Living Wage Calculator, funded by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, a livable wage for someone in Knox County living in a one-person household is $13.01 an hour. A “livable wage” incorporates bare minimum costs such as housing, food and health care. The current livable wage also assumes the participant is working at least 40 hours a week. Working full time on top of being a full time student is not doable for many students.
While there is no livable wage set, there is an hourly limit for student workers at 20 hours a week. This limit can also push students to seek a second job off-campus. Although the university claims this limit is to allow students to focus on their studies, if students are already being paid low wages on campus, they will be forced to outsource. Students being forced to find another job off campus defeats the purpose of the 20 hour limit. Increasing wages to match actual living expenses could resolve this dilemma.
Even as the university’s minimum wage stays at $7.25, housing prices continue to increase for students. According to the market summary for the University of Tennessee, by Zumper, rent for three bedroom apartments has increased by 33% or $386 monthly within the last year. The median price for a three bedroom is $1,550. Split between three people, the monthly rent for a single person is approximately $517. A student worker making $7.25 and working 20 hours a week will make $580 a month. While this monthly income covers rent, it only leaves $63 a month for groceries, utilities, gas, tuition and other miscellaneous items.
For students who may not want to live with two other roommates, options become even scarcer. The median price for a two bedroom is $1,097 at $548.50 per person. Many students on campus are fully supporting themselves, and some do not have the option to look into a job outside of campus. There is very little support available in terms of housing relief or pay negotiation through the university.
Although not paid a living wage, there is still some benefit to working on campus as a student. Students can learn a lot of career readiness skills through working on campus. As well as having better flexibility, students also get the opportunity to engage with their peers as well as participate in jobs related to their potential field. Ultimately though, these opportunities become limited to those who can afford to be paid at a lower wage and can afford to work less hours.
There is currently no plan set in place to increase student minimum wage on campus. For the foreseeable future it will continue to follow the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour, leaving some working students unable to sustain themselves purely from working on campus. While top level officials at the university make $50,000 a month, working students continue to struggle.
Lily Marcum is a sophomore at UT this year studying journalism, political science and philosophy. She can be reached at lmarcum1@vols.utk.edu.
Columns and letters of The Daily Beacon are the views of the individual and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Beacon or the Beacon's editorial staff.