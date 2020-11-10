The story of the Eight Day Bride was first brought to my attention after watching a Buzzfeed Unsolved video. After revisiting this story two years later, I am still perplexed by it. However, after doing some research on this case, I think I have found a theory I can stand behind.
Christina Kettlewell, aka “The Eight Day Bride,” was a banker in Ontario, Canada. Kettlewell fell in love with John Ray Kettlewell after knowing him for three years, and the couple was very close with John’s best friend Ronald Barrie. In fact, the three were so close that Christina’s sister believed that Ronald might have been secretly in love with Christina.
The couple’s relationship was met with much criticism from Christina’s family. Despite the family’s criticism, the couple eloped quietly on May 12, 1947. However, the strangest part about their marriage was the honeymoon, due to their close friend Ronald joined them. This was the first time I felt there might have been a love triangle happening between the trio.
The honeymoon was at Ronald’s family’s remote cottage that was only accessible by boat. During the duration of the honeymoon, John noticed that Christiana had been acting out of character — she would randomly break into crying fits, and had emotional conversations with Ronald about whether John loved her or not.
These strange occurrences did not stop here and on May 20 of 1947, the cottage mysteriously caught fire and burned to the ground. Ronald had left the cottage for a few hours that morning and came back to find it on fire. He rushed inside and found John disorientated with a head injury and had to carry him out, When he went back in to find Christiana, she was nowhere to be found. I believe that the circumstances surrounding the cottage make Christiana look guilty.
Christiana’s body was found later that evening only 100 feet away from the cottage; it had been discovered face down in nine inches of water. Christiana’s autopsy showed traces of Codeine in her stomach, however her cause of death was ruled as drowning. The discovery of Christiana’s body raised more questions than answers in regards to what really happened inside the cottage.
Many people theorize that Christiana was the one who struck John on the head and then set the cottage on fire. This seems likely due to Christiana’s being seemingly high and her distrust in her husband’s motives behind their marriage; however, this is not the theory I believe. I believe that it was John and Ronald who were behind setting the cottage on fire and murdering Christiana.
The first element of this case that leads me to believe that Ronald and John are guilty is Ronald’s statement to police. John, Ronald and 20 other people were questioned regarding the occurrences at the cottage. However, Ronald seemed a little too prepared for questioning. Ronald provided police with a 3,000 word statement regarding his and John’s whereabouts. The fact that he was clear-headed enough to prepare such a lengthy statement makes Ronald look extremely suspicious.
Another element that I find strange are the insurance policies both Ronald and John took out prior to Christiana’s death. John took out a hefty life insurance policy on Christiana just days before the wedding. In this policy, there was a clause that stated if the death was accidental, the beneficiary would receive double the money. However, the strangest part of this life insurance policy is that Ronald was the beneficiary. Ronald also had an insurance policy taken out on his family’s cottage prior to the wedding. On this policy, oddly enough, John was the beneficiary. The most compelling piece of evidence against this pair are these insurance policies, and the timing in which they were taken out does not make either of this men look good.
Lastly, and what stood out to me the most, is that John and Ronald were seemingly in a secret relationship. While there was never any solid evidence to prove this relationship, it was suspected by many people — including Christiana’s family. John was questioned numerous times about his romantic relationship with Ronald and almost every time he denied it. This was until after hours of interrogation one day John finally admitted to his romantic relations with Ronald. Yet, when this statement was brought up in court John claimed to have been coerced by police into making said statement.
While I believe there are a few missing pieces within this theory, I think it is the one that makes the most sense. This would explain why Ronald was so close to the couple and why he even joined them on their honeymoon. I think John and Ronald took advantage of Christiana’s mental state to in order to eliminate her from their relationship.
In the end, John and Ronald were found not guilty and to this day this case remains unsolved. I hope that one day, more evidence will appear regarding this that paints a clearer picture of what happened in that cottage.
