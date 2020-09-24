By now we have all heard the news of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing.
I felt that since my column is on criminal justice, I had to write on her this week. I would like to say that we are all saddened by her death no matter what political beliefs you hold. Justice Ginsburg was an icon, a true symbol of what justice means.
We learn a lot about Ginsburg simply from her nickname, the Notorious R. B. G. She truly was notorious. Her name was already very well-known and will continue to be nothing less than extraordinary in her passing. Ruth Bader Ginsburg was nothing short of a female empowerment icon who made many strides in women’s rights and is referred to as a pioneer of gender equality.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg was indeed a very esteemed woman. She had a bachelor’s from Cornell University, a JD from Harvard and an LLB from Columbia Law. Not to mention her being only the second female Supreme Court justice to sit on the bench of the greatest court in the land. In 1980, Ginsburg was elected to her first term on a bench. She was appointed to be a DC circuit judge by President Jimmy Carter.
On Aug. 10, 1993, she was sworn in to the Supreme Court by President Bill Clinton. She then continued to serve on the bench until her death on Friday, Sept. 18of this year.
Justice Ginsburg had a great career that focused on women’s rights. Ginsburg is quoted saying “My mother told me two things constantly. One was to be a lady, and the other was to be independent. The study of law was unusual for women of my generation. For most girls growing up in the '40s, the most important degree was not your B.A., but your M.R.S.”
To me, it is obvious she was meant to do exactly what she did. By obtaining her law degree, she went against the norm of the time, but it certainly paid off. Ginsburg provided many rights and opportunities for women, including being able to work in the military, equality in insurance, no discrimination in pregnancy and the right to equal access to education. These are only a few of the many inspiring things she did for women's rights in her career, and for these things women as a whole are thankful.
It is because of Ruth Bader Ginsburg that I can be at the University of Tennessee and equally get my education the same as my male counterparts. As a result of Ginsburg's career, I can have a child without the fear of discrimination in the workplace due to incompetence.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg was beyond an icon. She will truly be missed by all, especially within the legal community. May you forever rest in peace Justice Ginsburg.
Marieve Elkins is a senior majoring in sociology with a criminal concentration. She can be reached atmelkins3@vols.utk.edu.
