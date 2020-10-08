In the past I have written about the similarities between schools and prison, and I briefly touched on the pipeline. The school to prison pipeline is something I feel extremely passionate about and have studied a lot over my sociology degree. I have studied this deeply, from the causes down to some possible solutions.
The pipeline is the trend of students being funneled from their schools straight into the criminal justice system. This is done by high policing in schools and the criminalization of students. This mainly affects minorities and those with disabilities, and is most prevalent for schools in poverty-stricken areas with kids with lower income families.
The majority of students that are expelled or suspended from their schools are a minority or are disabled. In fact, it was found that when white students are compared to their black counterparts, they would not be punished nearly as much or as harshly.
One of the main causes of this trend is overly harsh punishment for seemingly miniscule things. Kids will get expelled for skipping a class, being late or even eating in class. More specifically, schools getting law enforcement involved for small misbehaviors in schools.
Other punishment factors that play into this include detention and expulsion. This is concerning because students are being taken out of classes as a punishment, which hinders their learning and encourages criminal behaviors. Another theorized cause is the strong police presence in our school systems. It is said that because there are always police around in schools, the students no longer get the deterrent factor that police give. The students do not fear the police presence anymore because they are used to there being an officer in their schools from an early age.
By being funneled into prisons, this just increases the number of people in our already overcrowded criminal justice system. In fact, over half of the prison population does not have a high school diploma because they were never given the chance to finish. They were just pushed into the system straight from their schools.
There are some theories to decrease this trend. The first and most prevalent is to take officers completely out of schools, but personally, I do not feel like this is the best idea. I feel this because with the high amount of school violence, there needs to be a way to protect students and teachers. Other ways that I feel would be more effective are alternatives to detention and expulsion.
These alternatives are known as restorative approaches. There are ideas like having open discussion about things that have happened, as well as simply having overall respect for everyone.
