As I am writing this on November 3, 2020, it is election day. I have just voted in my first election, but I will not be saying how I voted or any other information about my vote.
This election is highly contested amongst a lot of people. Most people feel very strongly about this specific election in particular. I know all of my friends and family do. I want to talk about a few things in relation to this election which are the importance of being civil, what could happen after the election is over and lastly how to prepare.
Since this election is so disputed and disturbing it is so important to stay civil with one another, now more than ever. We all need to keep in mind that just because we may not have the same political ideologies as all of our peers and family, we have to be able to get along with everyone.
I personally do not feel as though we can disregard people simply because we do not share the same thoughts and opinions as one another. There are many people I know on both sides of political ideologies that have told people they do not want to be associated with one another and feel like the other has no sense. People I know voting for Biden say if you support Trump then you are racist or homophobic and people voting for Trump say if you support Biden you are a socialist.
No matter what you vote or believe we should not think or say these things to our other fellow Americans. I believe this because no matter how bitter and hateful we are to one another we are not likely to sway each other’s opinion. I also believe this because whatever is going to happen is going to happen regardless of what one individual may want.
I have heard a lot about possibilities that could happen after the election is over and the results are announced. Riots and protests are likely to happen after the election no matter the results. There is likely to be some sort of great civil unrest after the election within our community. There is a predicted chaos when the election is over and I believe this to be especially true since both candidates have said they will not give a concession speech and will fight the results. There will likely be political unrest within our government, along amongst our citizens.
Along with what could possibly happen after the election there is a big topic on what to do to prepare for it. People need to have cash on hand, groceries, medicines filled, full tanks of gas and a plan in place if you have to leave your home. This is so you do not have to go out if the country breaks out in civil unrest and if it becomes no longer safe to leave your home.
I hope everyone got out and voted either through early vote, mail in or on election day and exercised your right to vote.
Marieve Elkins is a senior majoring in sociology with a criminal concentration. She can be reached at melkins3@vols.utk.edu.
Columns and letters of The Daily Beacon are the views of the individual and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Beacon or the Beacon's editorial staff.