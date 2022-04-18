Whether it's science fiction or not, we've been told escape is the future. Planet hopping is the long game, and there is money in ripping the benefits out of the public's hands.
During the Cold War, the US and the USSR raced to the moon and back. This massive advancement in technology helped define a generation. President Kennedy never saw 1969, but America made good on his moon promise to "go to the moon in this decade." Then the money began to slowly dry up.
By 2011, we could no longer go to the moon. It was not a priority, and so it was not prioritized.
In walked wealthy entrepreneurs with high risk tolerance. They revamped the national conversation about space with private/public partnerships and have been investing billions into launches.
These partnerships are not new. Government contracts were always integral to NASA's projects. The difference is the scope of capabilities that private companies now hold. What was once reserved for the people's interest, at least on paper, is now free for private pillaging.
The Space Act of 2015 put all the resources — minerals, water, etc. — in the universe up for grabs. If corporations or individuals get to space they can take and keep any "asteroid resource or space resource obtained," as written in the law.
The argument was, as always, that the free market demands efficiency and innovators should be given tools to innovate.
The profit motive does allow for cheaper flights and advancements, but NASA has been candid about shrinking regulations to fit.
Comment sections were hot when billionaires and celebrities began taking trips to space. There is something undoubtedly dystopian about this most elite vacation spot. Most cynically, it seems like they are trying to leave a planet in crisis. Add in the massive environmental cost, and there's plenty to complain about.
What hurts the most is that the rest of us have subsidized these very companies. When NASA diverts millions they are giving up what was once complete public ownership and muddying the waters around their stated mission to "benefit the quality of life on Earth."
Despite the billions of dollars in government assistance to the top-three space travel companies, ownership and security in the last frontier are still up in the air.
If we are going to colonize other planets or mine asteroids, I'd like a vote. I'd like to pay a wholesale cost if I ever get on a rocket. SpaceX, Blue Origin and Virgin are operating with the assumption that consumers need to pay their profit margin in addition to the subsidies they already received.
Nothing screams capital market like life on Mars. I want democratic control, or at least to prevent space from becoming rich entrepreneurs' playground. To be frank, most leaders who voted on the 2015 law will be long dead by the time space travel is an available reality.
We have problems. Space offers an abundance of possible solutions — alternative energy sources in asteroids, advanced defense systems, taxable income from otherworldly profits.
We should build an economy in space that addresses the abusive exercises of this power. It would be foolish not to. We should not just hand the key to an otherwise inaccessible realm to the highest bidder.
Billionaires are uniquely capable of accessing the cosmic resources that Congress gave away. Like it or not, humans will venture further into space. Profit seeking enterprises are inevitable, but we can demand they be equitable.
We live in a pivotal time to shape policy in the final frontier. As the future nears and Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin sends another rocket of wealthy tourists way too high, power in this new realm is being divided up.
We have two options: watch inequality intensify or do something.
Jonathan Wagner is a senior at UT this year majoring in public relations. He can be reached at jwagne28@vols.utk.edu.
Columns and letters of The Daily Beacon are the views of the individual and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Beacon or the Beacon's editorial staff.