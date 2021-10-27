When I wrote “I am picking up shares of Tee Higgins and the rest of the Bengals offense everywhere I can” in my preseason column, there were two things I didn’t really see coming.
Ja’Marr Chase would be a bona-fide superstar immediately. The defense would be better than average.
While the defense has partially helped the Bengals win games, Ja’Marr Chase is absolutely unreal. He IS the WR1 in dynasty going forward and should be taken in the top-5 in any startup dynasty draft. He is 21 years old and completely dominant, shattering various “first seven games'' records. While this hasn’t been great for my Higgins shares, I am sure Higgins will have many good games throughout the season as teams struggle to handle so many weapons on this elite passing offense.
The Bengals are a force to be reckoned with due to the rise of Joe Burrow, Chase and the entire offense. They, along with the Rams, Buccaneers and Cowboys, are showing fantasy players the value you can get by drafting players on outstanding offenses in the middle rounds of your fantasy draft.
Look at the whole offense
Part of being good at fantasy football is predicting how teams will do in real-life. Generally, you want fantasy players on high-powered offenses — like the Bengals — because these offenses will have the most High-Value Touches and opportunities to score.
For example, let’s look at the top fantasy wide receivers so far this year in half-PPR and the offenses they play on:
Cooper Kupp — Rams — The Rams have emerged this year as a high-powered passing attack under Matthew Stafford. This is Kupp’s first year with a QB as good as Stafford in an offense that throws so much.
Ja’Marr Chase — Bengals — The emergence of the Bengals is amazing to see, as I wrote above.
Tyreek Hill — Chiefs — While the Chiefs defense has struggled, their offense has continued to be explosive.
Davonte Adams — Packers — Aaron Rodgers leads another one of the best offenses in the league.
Deebo Samuel — 49ers — Once again, the 49ers can score and remain a reliable NFL offense, while not to the same extent as the first four.
All these players have one thing in common — they are on amazing offenses that put up points. Typically, it is better for a player to get 30% of the pie on an offense that scores 35 points a game than 50% on an offense that scores 20 points a game.
So whenever you draft, trade for or pick up a player, consider what offense they play on and if that will help them or hold them back. While exceptions do exist, it is generally harder to succeed for fantasy on a lower-scoring team.
Starts of the week
Last week was finally a great week for me, as I hit on every start. D’Ernest Johnson had a monster game and won people weeks off waivers, while Gesicki continued to shine and Bateman looks like he will continue to grow throughout the season. Since I am so excited about the Bengals after last week, I am gonna stick three Bengals in here! Let’s hope I can keep it up this week!
Current season record: 21 of 40
QB: Kirk Cousins vs. Cowboys — The Cowboys defense has consistently given up big plays all year. While Cousins will probably throw an interception to second-year phenom Trevon Diggs, he will be forced to pass and should get plenty of help from Jefferson and Theilen. I think he will score 20 points this week.
RB: Khalil Herbert vs. 49ers — While this might seem like a tough matchup, Herbert showed on Sunday that he is better than Damien Williams. He ran routes on 54% of drop-backs, which means he will have many opportunities to catch the ball against the 49ers. He is a great start in any half or full PPR league, and even in non-PPR he should have a solid stat line.
WR: Tee Higgins vs. Jets — Ja’Marr Chase has established himself as a superstar in his first season, but people are forgetting about Tee Higgins. Higgins has only had 4.9 yards per target since his early season injury, which is extremely low and will positively increase as the season continues. This whole offense should be on fire against the Jets, and Higgins is bound to start getting more involved soon with the targets he has been seeing.
TE: Dallas Goedert vs. Lions — With Ertz gone, Goedert was a larger part of the offense last week, running routes on 88% of drop backs. Against a terrible Lions secondary, start him with confidence.
D/ST: Bengals D/ST vs. Jets
K: Evan McPherson vs. Jets
Daniel Scrugham is a junior at UT this year studying business analytics. Shoot him your fantasy questions at dscrugha@vols.utk.edu.
