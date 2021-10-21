In week five, I wrote about the analytical advantage to drafting wide receivers early, but I mentioned that drafting running backs high can still be the right choice in a certain situation. In this week’s column, I will discuss that situation: elite upside.
Some running backs have a ceiling that is simply incredible. Think Christian McCaffrey in 2019, when he averaged 29.4 points per reception (PPR) per game. Or David Johnson in 2016, who averaged 25.11 PPR per game. Or the greatest fantasy season of all time: LaDainian Tomlinson’s 2006 season in which he averaged 30.19 PPR per game.
Most first-round running backs (RBs) will not do this in a given year. In fact, many years will have no running backs at all reach this elite upside. But there is a small probability that a running back will hit their ceiling in a given year. This ceiling will produce such great upside that the running back will carry a team all the way to the fantasy championship.
Here are two charts I created that illustrate what I am saying:
As you can see, some RBs provided win rates of 20 or even 30% — which is the percentage of teams with that player who won their league. These players give you a massive advantage to win the fantasy championship. Not many ever pan out, but a few do become true league-winners.
Meanwhile, wide receivers (WRs) can also help you win your league, but their upside in the best case scenario is not as great as RBs.
Next week, we will discuss traits that these running backs all share and how to identify them, and eventually we will touch on why I still normally prefer drafting wide receivers early for analytical reasons.
Starts of the Week
Another one of my starts of the week, Kadarius Toney this time, went down with an injury, which made last week the third week in a row where one of my starts got injured. While playing just half a drive before going down, Toney ran 4 routes and caught 3 passes. He would have had a monster game for sure! I ended up 3-for-6 due to the Dolphins ruining Gaskin again — who knows what is going on with that backfield. I am now 15-of-34 this year — still under 50%, but improving from some of my bad picks earlier in the season.
QB: Aaron Rodgers vs. Football Team — The Washington Football team has been surprisingly awful on defense all year. They are 32nd in points allowed/game (31), 31st in total yards allowed/game (423). Rodgers, who put up a solid game last week with just 23 attempts, should be able to feast on them and is an excellent start this week.
RB: D'Ernest Johnson vs. Broncos — With Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb out, D’Ernest Johnson will get the start Thursday night against the Broncos. While the Broncos have an incredible defense and backups can be traps sometimes, the Browns are a run-first team that has one of the best offensive lines in football — ranked No. 1 in the NFL Preseason Offensive Line Rankings by Pro Football Focus. Johnson had 12 snaps in the backfield on Sunday and looked good. Until Chubb comes back from his injury — probably next week — Johnson is a must-start in every league and you can pick him up off waivers too.
WR: Rashod Bateman vs. Bengals — Here is another player you can get off waivers in a lot of leagues. The first round rookie made his NFL debut after missing the first five weeks with injuries, and seemed to fit right in. Bateman ran routes on 67% of drop backs, which was encouraging to see. If the Ravens get into more pass-heavy game scripts like they did in the Colts game, Bateman could blow up. Add him now wherever possible.
TE: Mike Gesicki vs. Falcons — Man, Gesicki is doing well for a late round tight end. He seems to be a favorite target of Tua Tagovailoa and should continue to get targets even when Parker and Fuller return. With the scarcity at the tight end position, Gesicki is a must start every week.
D/ST: Cardinals D/ST vs. Texans — I typically just pick the team playing the Texans, as this has worked great so far this year.
K: Mason Crosby vs. Football Team
Daniel Scrugham is a junior at UT this year studying business analytics. Shoot him your fantasy questions at dscrugha@vols.utk.edu.
