What an absolutely wild Thanksgiving week of fantasy football, and another reminder that the best late-round RBs can score just as much as most first-round RBs. Leonard Fournette, Elijah Mitchell and Cordarrelle Patterson are putting together league-winning seasons. There are now only two more weeks (or one more week in some leagues) until the fantasy playoffs, which means it is time to get your playoff-hopeful teams ready for the playoffs.
That’s where the waiver wire comes in. This may be one of the best waiver wire weeks we have had in some time. First, check if Alexander Mattison or Chuba Hubbard are on waivers. They probably are already owned, but if either one is on waivers, they are the top pickups for any team that needs an RB (which is just about every team). This is due to the unfortunate injuries of Dalvin Cook and Christian McCaffrey, who are backed up by Mattison and Hubbard, respectively. Mattison should be a higher priority for teams in win-now mode, as he has finished as an RB1 in both his starts this season when Cook was hurt. Mattison will get at least two starts before Cook possibly returns, while Hubbard is in for the rest of the year, but in a worse offense with no clear answer at QB.
But the player I want to focus on is Taysom Hill, the jack of all trades quarterback-hybrid for the New Orleans Saints. Reports out of camp this week are that Hill is transitioning to the starting QB ahead of Thursday night’s game and will take over the starting role from Trevor Siemian moving forward. Last year, Hill took over for four games when Brees went down and instantly became an automatic fantasy starter. He averaged 21.6 points per game in 4 starts, while his rushing ability gave him an impressive floor.
Hill is probably available in your league and could solve the QB problem for teams that have yet to find a starting QB. I have several teams where I waited to draft a late-round QB who didn’t come through, like Ryan Tannehill, Justin Fields or Trey Lance. If you have a team with a hole at the QB position and hate having to find a new QB to stream every week, Taysom Hill could be your savior.
The Saints’ remaining schedule features the Cowboys, Jets, Bucs, Dolphins and Panthers, which is pretty favorable as the Bucs are the only scary matchup down the stretch. Thankfully, Taysom Hill’s rushing floor should still make sure he doesn’t have any terrible games as long as he remains the starter.
I have a league where I seem to be set at every position except quarterback. I am using the rest of my FAAB 25% to make sure I get Hill. While this is a pretty aggressive FAAB bid for just a QB, I am going to do what it takes to get my QB position solved as we approach the fantasy playoffs. I encourage you to do the same if you are not set at QB because you will face QBs like Kyler and Lamar in the playoffs and you could be at a major disadvantage without a difference-maker in your QB slot.
Starts of the Week
Took a Thanksgiving break from starts of the week last week, but I’m back to making picks this week. Currently at 33 of 62 (53.2%) for the year.
QB: Taysom Hill vs. Cowboys - I just spent an entire article explaining why you should pick up Taysom Hill if you need a QB, so I have to make him my start of the week. The Cowboys’ defense is 27th against the pass and 13th against the run, so I expect Hill to have plenty of opportunities to score on them. Plus, the Cowboys’ offense is high-scoring and the Saints will be forced to score to stay in the game. Should be a good debut for Hill as the starter.
RB: Tony Pollard vs. Saints - Pollard is someone else you need to get off waivers if he happens to be available (doubtful). With Zeke nursing an ankle injury, the Cowboys will be either resting him or severely limiting his workload. That means Pollard instantly becomes an RB1. He has looked like the most talented Cowboys back this season and has been explosive with the ball in his hands. Pollard is a must-start.
WR: Brandon Aiyuk vs. Seahawks - I have made Aiyuk a start several times already this year, but it’s time to roll him out again after Deebo Samuel’s unfortunate injury. Deebo will likely only miss one week, but you should take advantage and start Aiyuk while he is the #1 WR on the 49ers. Aiyuk has averaged a respectable 12.2 Half-PPR fantasy points per game for the last four weeks, a number that should only rise while Samuel is out. Fire him up in your starting lineup with confidence.
TE: Logan Thomas vs. Raiders - He’s back! After nine weeks of absence, Thomas returned from his right hamstring injury on Monday night and caught three of six targets for 31 yards. However, he caught the game-winning touchdown but had it overturned on a call. I thought it looked like a touchdown and was shocked the refs robbed him on that one, but nevertheless, it showed Thomas’ elite ability to find the end zone. The former QB-turned-TE is poised for another TD (that will actually count this time) against the Raiders.
D/ST: Eagles D/ST vs. Jets
K: Nick Folk vs. Bills