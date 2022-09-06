Kyle Pitts is a freak of nature. A 6-foot-6, 245-pound tight end who runs a 4.44 40-yard dash. His speed is in the 99th percentile of all tight ends. Coming out of college in 2021, he had one of the greatest prospect profiles of all time. That’s why the Falcons selected him fourth overall, making him the highest drafted tight end in NFL history.
In Pitts' rookie season, he had to deal with Calvin Ridley’s lingering injuries, meaning he was the sole focus of defenses on virtually every play. Despite that, Pitts still put up over 1,000 receiving yards, the second most yards by a rookie tight end, behind only Mike Ditka in 1960. At a position that nearly always takes years to learn, Pitts is farther ahead than anyone we have ever seen, and he hasn’t even turned 22 yet.
One reason Kyle Pitts has set so many records at the tight end position is because he is not really a tight end, but is built more like a large wide receiver. He is the same height and just five pounds heavier than Calvin Johnson, the star wide receiver who Pitts has understandably drawn comparisons to.
This is why Kyle Pitts is a cheat code in fantasy football. We are talking about a massive wide receiver who has all the physical tools and production history, both in college and in his rookie season, to smash records. And the best part is you get to put him at the tight end position, which is one of the big headaches of fantasy football.
Kyle Pitts is a WR1 that you get to start at TE. And best of all, he’s going in the third round in most leagues in 2022. Whether you draft him or trade for him, now is the time to get Kyle Pitts everywhere you can. He is the best player to have in the dynasty period, and in redraft he should be your top tight end target in every league.
Everyone is talking about this year’s Cooper Kupp, a third or fourth round draft pick who can be the league winner who singlehanded carries fantasy teams to titles. Look no further than Kyle Pitts.
Targets in Every Round
Here are my targets in every round for 2022. The key is to take upside and fade RB unless you can get a pass catching back with elite potential. Bolded players are ones I am particularly fond of this year at their ADP.
Note: These round projections are for normal 12-team leagues, but the round these players go in could vary widely depending on your league!
Round 1: CMC, Jefferson, Chase
Round 2: Saquon, Swift, Ceedee
Round 3: Kyle Pitts, AJ Brown, Mike Williams
Round 4: Sutton, Etienne, Gabe Davis
Round 5: Jeudy, Bateman, Breece Hall
Round 6: QB with rushing upside (Lamar, Kyler, Hurts), Dobbins (if he falls)
Round 7: Elijah Moore, Aiyuk
Round 8: Trey Lance (if not QB yet), Rashaad Penny, Olave, Skyy Moore, Toney
Round 9: Cole Kmet (if missed out on Pitts)
Round 10: Rachaad White, Kenneth Gainwell, Hines
Round 11: Garrett Wilson (if no Elijah Moore)
Round 12: Justin Fields (if not QB yet)
Round 13: JD McKissic, Jamaal Williams, Hunter Henry (if still no TE)
Round 14: KJ Hamler
Round 15: Defense (take this second last)
Round 16: Kicker (take this last)
Note: Do not take a backup QB/TE if you have an elite QB/TE. You can get one off the waiver wire during your QB’s bye week.
