Week three was an incredible week of NFL football. Ravens kicker, Justin Tucker, made the longest field goal in NFL history, a 66-yarder on the last play of the game to defeat Dan Campbell’s resilient Lions team. Last year’s Super Bowl teams, the Chiefs and the Buccaneers, were both upset after outstanding performances from Chargers’ quarterback (QB) Justin Herbert and Rams’ QB Matthew Stafford.
For fantasy football, wide receiver (WR) breakouts were the story of the week. Cooper Kupp has now firmly established himself as Matthew Stafford’s number one target in Los Angeles. Stafford has looked outstanding on his new team, and his hyper-targeting of Kupp will make Kupp this year’s version of 2020 Stefon Diggs. I have Kupp ranked as a top-5 receiver moving forward.
The other LA team has seen Mike Williams transform into a top-12 fantasy WR. New Chargers coach Brandon Staley is using Williams on short and medium routes for the first time in his career. Keenan Allen and Mike Williams are both borderline WR1s (top-12 WRs) who should be in your lineup every week.
One last shoutout to DJ Moore, who was my bold prediction — along with Tee Higgins — for jumping into the WR1 tier. It now seems he has emerged as Sam Darnold’s top target. Moore is averaging 10.3 receptions/game and that number has risen every game. He is a WR1 going forward and was a tremendous steal in drafts.
Injury Updates
Dalvin Cook — Cook was out with an ankle injury and should be back next week. Sitting him on Sunday was precautionary. Level of concern: Mild
Christian McCaffrey — McCaffrey suffered a hamstring injury, but doctors say it is less than a grade one. He will not be placed on IR and should return after one to two weeks. CMC owners should still try to get Chuba Hubbard if possible.
Level of concern: Mild
A.J. Brown — Brown left in the first half with a strained hamstring. He is now considered week-to-week. The Titans passing offense has not looked great, and Brown has dropped to around the WR15-20 range moving forward.
Level of concern: Moderate
JuJu Smith-Schuster — JuJu left the game Sunday with bruised ribs and is now considered day-to-day. He should return, but Ben Roethisberger has looked horrible and I do not want any part of this offense right now except for Najee Harris, who has greatly benefitted from Big Ben’s struggles.
Level of concern: Severe
Waiver Wire Advice
The pickup of the week is Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard. After McCaffrey went down, Hubbard saw 38 snaps to Royce Freeman’s 11 and recorded 11 rushes and 5 targets, mostly in the second half. While McCaffrey has not been placed on IR and the hamstring injury has been ruled less than a grade one, a re-injury is always possible.
Hubbard is available in 60% of Sleeper leagues and is worth at least 40% of your Free-Agent Acquisition Budget (FAAB) and potentially up to 100% of your FAAB if you are the McCaffrey owner. It depends on how much you are willing to spend on someone who may only give you one to two weeks of production but has the potential for more. This may seem too expensive, but you need to have the clear No. 1 running back (RB) in the NFL handcuffed, and if you do not, you must pay up to get Hubbard.
Other pickups: Alexander Mattison, Terrace Marshall, Tim Patrick, Emmanuel Sanders
Rest of Season Rankings:
Derrick Henry, RB, Titans
Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs
Christian McCaffrey, RB, Panthers
Dalvin Cook, RB, Vikings
Aaron Jones, RB, Packers
Darren Waller, TE, Raiders
Tyreek Hill, WR, Chiefs
Davontae Adams, WR, Packers
Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints
Stefon Diggs, WR, Bills
Ceedee Lamb, WR, Cowboys
Cooper Kupp, WR, Rams
Starts of the Week
Last week I was 4-for-6. This year, I am 8-for-18, and hoping to do well in week four!
QB: Derrick Carr vs. Chargers — Carr could get into a shootout against the Chargers offense. He is averaging over 400 passing yards a game and is worth streaming if you need help at QB.
RB: Elijah Mitchell vs. Seahawks — The Seahawks have an atrocious run defense, giving up 155 yards a game through three weeks. Trey Sermon didn’t impress against the 49ers, and Mitchell seems like the top-49ers back until Jeff Wilson returns.
WR: Ja’Marr Chase vs. Jaguars — With the short week, I doubt Higgins will play on Thursday, and the Burrow-Chase connection continues to grow. Chase has 4 touchdowns (TDs) through three games and should be started in all leagues.
TE: Logan Thomas vs. Falcons — The Falcons defense has given up 10.3 points per game to the tight end position so far this year. This makes Thomas, averaging 4.6 targets per game through three games, a solid start this week.
D/ST: Bengals D/ST vs. Jaguars
K: Daniel Carlson vs. Chargers
Daniel Scrugham is a junior at the Haslam College of Business majoring in business analytics. Shoot him your fantasy questions at dscrugha@vols.utk.edu.
