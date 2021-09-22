It was an unfortunate week for my fantasy teams, as I faced Derrick Henry in three of my four leagues. I have personally been very down on Henry for fantasy football, so I guess I deserved to get destroyed by him this week.
My main knock against the Titans’ star running back has been age and lack of pass-catching. Henry is 27 years old, and running backs typically drop off in their late 20s. However, my other big issue with Henry has been his lack of involvement in the passing game. Last year, the Alabama product recorded just the eighth 2,000 yard rushing season of all time, yet he still finished third in PPR and was behind Cook and Kamara by a wide margin. If he only finished third after one of the greatest rushing seasons of all time, how could he possibly finish as the No. 1 back?
We saw exactly how on Sunday, as Henry totaled 35 carries for 182 yards and had six targets for 6 receptions and 55 yards. While the carry count is abnormally high, the six targets are a new development. If Henry can get five targets a week, he will reach a new ceiling he has never seen before and have a legendary season.
Keep a close eye on Derrick Henry’s targets in the next few weeks to see if this game was an abnormality or a sign of things to come. Henry with targets would be a league winner.
Other takeaways from week two:
Can we have CMC-free fantasy leagues?
He is just so much better than any fantasy player. Once again, CMC was the leader in High-Value Touches (HVT) (carries inside the 10 plus receptions) with an HVT of 10. He got tackled near the goal line twice in the second quarter, plus he left for a short part of the game with cramps. If not for that, he could have had another 40 point game.
The Lions are for real.
Maybe not in real life, but certainly for fantasy. As a team, they are averaging 13.5 HVT per game after two weeks, as they continue to heavily utilize RBs Swift and Williams and TE Hockenson. All three of these players should continue to outperform ADP.
A note on humility.
I was very high on Laviska Shenault and Brandon Aiyuk to start the season. I targeted them both in drafts due to their player profiles from college combined with upside from young QBs. However, they have both disappointed me thus far, and it is a reminder that everyone in the fantasy football community has opinions about players that will sometimes be right and sometimes be wrong. We should use analytics and statistics like HVT to try to have a better batting average, but we must be careful not to become too confident because we all make mistakes.
And speaking of mistakes, week two was not a great week for my starts. My only hit was Mike Williams, who continued to show that he could be a league winner. I am now just 4/12 this season but looking to bounce back in week three!
QB: Kirk Cousins vs. Seahawks - Cousins has been airing it out and produced solid fantasy performances the last few weeks. Now he gets the Seattle defense that just got scorched by the Titans.
RB: Ty’son Williams vs. Lions - Man, has the Lions defense been bad (another reason I like the Lions’ offensive playmakers for fantasy). In week one, the 49ers ran all over them, and then Aaron Jones looked like Alvin Kamara against their defense this past Monday night. Williams is not the only back in the Ravens offense, but he is currently second in the NFL in Yard Per Carry (YPC) through two weeks with 6.5 YPC. Look for him to add to that number against the Lions
WR: Quintez Cephus vs. Ravens - Alright, gonna go deep here. Cephus is a risky start, but I’ll explain why he’s worth flexing in super deep leagues with multiple flexes. The Ravens like to blanket the No. 1 receiving option (see Tyreek Hill last week), which means they will be double-teaming Hockenson. I suspect Cephus will see enough targets to make him playable. He has a decent college profile and ran 90% of routes on Monday night. Worth picking up.
TE: Mark Andrews vs. Lions - Going with another Ravens player here, lots of people are down on Andrews and looking to trade him. However, I think he may be a decent trade target. He is averaging routes on 92% of plays through two weeks, which is a significant improvement from last year. I don’t expect him to be a league winner, but I think he can get you solid points at a much-needed position.
D/ST: Denver Broncos vs. Jets
K: Nick Folk vs. Saints
Daniel Scrugham is a junior at the Haslam College of Business majoring in business analytics. Shoot him your fantasy questions at dscrugha@vols.utk.edu.
Columns and letters of The Daily Beacon are the views of the individual and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Beacon or the Beacon's editorial staff.