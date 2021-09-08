On the surface, fantasy football is a game of luck. Determining the yards and touchdowns a certain player will get in a certain matchup seems like a fool’s errand. Offensive and defensive schemes change throughout the season. But with the rise of analytics in recent years, fantasy football managers are gaining more tools to help them create superior teams.
In Forecasting Fantasy, I will use analytics to give sound fantasy advice to help you win in your league. While analytics can’t always predict injuries or be 100% accurate, they can give you an advantage over the rest of your league.
Week one has already arrived, but before we get into the starts for the week, I have a few bold predictions for the 2021 season.
DJ Moore and Tee Higgins will both finish as top 12 wide receivers.
These two players are two of my favorite targets. I have been getting at least one of them in most drafts this offseason.
Let’s start with Moore. Moore has always been a physical freak, with speed in the 89th percentile and burst in the 94th percentile among wide receivers.
In college at Maryland, Moore had a remarkable 43.6% target share (99th percentile) and a breakout age of 18.4 (98th percentile). The former first round pick is now entering his fourth year with his third QB, but has only scored four touchdowns each of the last two seasons.
I see Moore experiencing some positive touchdown regression in 2021 and expect him to be the top target for Sam Darnold. With the question marks surrounding the Panthers offense, Moore is going as the 19th WR off the board, which seems like a huge steal.
Tee Higgins (from local Oak Ridge High School!) is another ultra talented player whose situation has pushed down his ADP (Average Draft Position).
The Bengals are in a tough division and had Burrow go out last year with an injury, which has overshadowed Higgins’ historic rookie year. Like Moore, Higgins is extremely talented, with a breakout age of 18.6 (96th percentile) and high draft capital (2.01).
Last season, Higgins was Burrow’s go-to target, finishing as the WR28 despite a slow start to the season and losing Burrow in week 11. In Burrow’s last three weeks before the injury, he gave Higgins over nine targets in each game.
While the Bengals did draft Jamar Chase with the fifth overall pick this year, they also lost AJ Green, who received a massive 104 targets in 2020. Additionally, Chase took 2020 off, so he could have a slow start to the season.
With how atrociously bad the Bengals defense will be once again, Burrow will put up some insane passing numbers, and the analytics suggest that Higgins will be his No. 1 target. I am picking up shares of Tee Higgins and the rest of the Bengals offense everywhere I can.
Christian McCaffrey will be dominant and should be the clear No. 1 pick in every league.
This shouldn’t really come as a surprise, but I have seen drafts where CMC isn’t going No. 1 overall. CMC should be the No. 1 pick in every league, and it isn’t even close.
While McCaffrey is coming off an injury, he averaged 27.3 points per game in his three games last year. In 2019, he was a cheat code for fantasy, with 25.8 points per game over all 16 games.
You should hope the McCaffrey owner messes up in your drafts because if he doesn’t, his team will automatically be the favorite to win in your league. McCaffrey is just that good.
Early round WRs and TEs will generally be better picks than RBs, outside of a handful of players.
This is an observation that generally in half-PPR and full-PPR leagues, WRs and TEs are a better value in early rounds then RBs. I will detail this more in future columns, but the “zero-RB” or “hero-RB” approach has been shown to be more statistically successful than drafting several RBs early when you can hit on the WRs.
This year, I would rather start out with two stud WRs like Stefon Diggs and Tyreek Hill than take two low end RB1s like Antonio Gibson and Joe Mixon. While either approach can win your league, the former will give you a higher floor, while the latter will give you a higher probability of a potential bust or injury.
Alright, on to my starts of the week!
QB: Jalen Hurts vs. Falcons - Running is so valuable for QBs in fantasy. Whether or not you think Hurts is actually a good thrower, he will put up numbers on the ground this year. He is poised for a huge week one versus the Falcons defense.
RB: Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. Browns - The Chiefs have revamped their offensive line (Trey Smith looks incredible) and CEH has been going at a better value in drafts this year after disappointing as a first rounder in his rookie season. I like CEH to come out strong week one.
WR: Laviska Shenault Jr. vs. Texans - Shenault, not DJ Chark, looks like Trevor Lawrence’s No. 1 WR. Start him with confidence against the worst team in the NFL.
TE: Logan Thomas vs. Chargers - Thomas has been an incredible value in drafts this year. The 29 year old QB turned TE has the best QB of his career and could be the No. 2 target in the Washington offense. Expect Fitzpatrick to look his way early and often.
D/ST: Carolina Panthers vs. Jets
Kicker: Rodrigo Blankenship vs. Seahawks
That’s it for this week! Good luck to all your teams this season. Tune in next week for the big waiver wire pickups and thoughts on what should be a spectacular week one.
Daniel Scrugham is a junior at the Haslam College of Business majoring in business analytics. Shoot him your fantasy questions at dscrugha@vols.utk.edu.
Columns and letters of The Daily Beacon are the views of the individual and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Beacon or the Beacon's editorial staff.