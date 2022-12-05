A slow film release week means a retrospective of one of the greatest films of the 2010s and possibly all-time, “The Social Network.”
The most unique aspect to “The Social Network“ is how it embraces its fictionalized depiction of the creation of Facebook. In the opening scene of the film, Mark Zuckerberg (Jesse Eisenberg) is sitting with his girlfriend Erica Albright (Rooney Mara) in a local Harvard bar. The two have an argument which leads to Mark creating a website called “FaceMash” used to rate girls based on their appearance. The idea of Mark Zuckerberg’s priceless creation of Facebook stemming from his want for girls and social status isn’t true, as the embracing of fictionalization is owned. The film is a reminder that stretching the truth can be used as a form of art to capture the modern anxieties we may face.
“The Social Network” isn’t looked at as a Mark Zuckerberg biographical picture, but rather a simple tale of how our desire for more can often be regretted as those wants begin to feel unfulfilling. In the process of reaching that status quo so desired by Zuckerberg in the film, he begins to learn he has lost other things along the way and was in the pursuit of things that are meaningless.
The story can’t help but remind us as human beings these insecurities we all have are masked by the assumption that the internet can give us social status, friends and popularity which turn out to be false promises. The message isn’t about the individual users of social media, but more about the perception that social media is about wanting these aspects of status and popularity in ways we cannot reach in real life. A montage in the opening scenes between Mark Zuckerberg coding a website in his dorm room and the Harvard fraternities throwing exclusive parties is a metaphor for Mark's social status on campus. It gives a reason for Mark’s portrayal of selfishness for his desire to be ‘cool’. The portrayal of Mark Zuckerberg in the film is immediately unlikable. From his insecure personality to his misogynistic comments, the story’s villain is created early on.
As for the craft, this writer-director combo is easily one of the best in history. The script penned by acclaimed writer Aaron Sorkin (Moneyball, Molly’s Game, Steve Jobs), and the always stellar direction from David Fincher (Fight Club, Gone Girl, Seven). It’s a crime Fincher didn’t win Best Director at the Oscars in 2011, as this film is a testament to flawless filmmaking. The cast, art department and crew make this the most visually realistic depiction of this story ever seen. The way the editing, Sorkin’s brilliant dialogue and Fincher’s intimate directing all combine to create the most engaging film of the decade is remarkable. Not to mention the score is some of the best I’ve ever heard, and easily some of the most influential composing in film history. Most notably the montage in the opening scenes of Mark Zuckerberg coding his “FaceMash” website with the score not missing a single emotional beat is peak cinema. The dark, layered tone of the music is impeccable.
Jesse Eisenberg is nearly perfect in his portrayal of Mark Zuckerberg. From the spewing of Aaron Sorkin’s style-ish dialogue to create the insecure and image-obsessed person that Mark is portrayed as in the film, to the look of emptiness in his face when it all begins to collapse on himself.
Overall, “The Social Network“ holds up as one of the best films of the 2010’s. It’s a timeless capture about how the rise to the top isn’t always fulfilling in the end. From the impeccable craft of the screenplay and direction, to its dark undertone of power and status, this is a thought provoking, heavy watch.
If you haven’t seen this film, I highly suggest you make it your next watch.
Letterboxd: wyattisthegoat
Twitter: @wyattisthegoat
Wyatt Allison is a senior at UT this year studying business. He can be reached at walliso2@vols.utk.edu.
