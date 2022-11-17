Eating the rich just got a whole new meaning in “The Menu.”
“The Menu” is a dark, satirical horror-comedy about a group of wealthy elite joining an infamous celebrity chef on his own private island, a premise that feels usual in 2022. The film was directed by Mark Mylod, known for his direction in episodes of the acclaimed HBO series “Succession.” The bodacious ensemble is led by Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Fiennes and Nicholas Hoult — all of which have compelling roles.
Ralph Fiennes stars as the ostentatious celebrity chef Julian Slowik, who commands a cult-leader like resemblance with his emotionless yet accepting employees. His fabled dinner experience draws high interest from the wealthy, as they want to feel the pretentious atmosphere that they’re used to.
The delightful Anya Taylor-Joy provides a likable performance as Margot, who is not familiar with Julian Slowik and not a part of “foodie” culture. She is invited by the self-pitying and Slowik obsessor, Tyler, played by Nicholas Hoult.
With a built up tensioned first act, “The Menu” is effortless with its ability to have audiences raise concern. In store for the evening is a seven course meal that radiates conceptualism, one dish in particular being an array of dipping sauces that would complement nicely with bread — only for the chef to retract the bread. Chef Slowik explains that bread is the food of the common man, and the pompous guests in attendance unsurprisingly “eat” this concept up, which can be a nice laugh for the audience.
As the evening progresses with each unpredictable course, the tension between Chef Slowik and his guest begins to rise. “The Menu” throws an unforeseeable time with plenty of suspense and shocking moments at its audience. Most importantly, its self awareness radiates from within.
With a sharp, twisted screenplay from writers Seth Reiss and Will Tracy, “The Menu,” while having a cast of unserious characters, is loaded with recognizable themes of “foodie” culture and excessive consumerism. The perfectly paced film is a rewarding watch for anybody, as many of the basic themes can be easily identified without losing your full attention.
In the current film era of overbearing multiverses and the “quantity over quality” blockbusters, it’s always a treat to see an original idea from two less-recognized screenwriters be put on the big screen. Originality and quality is always remembered.
“The Menu” releases in theaters on Nov. 18.
77/100
Follow me on Letterboxd! @wyattisthegoat
Wyatt Allison is a senior at UT this year studying business. He can be reached at walliso2@vols.utk.edu.
