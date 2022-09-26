Olivia Wilde’s sophomore film “Don’t Worry Darling” has been bombarded by mixed reviews and controversy followed by one of the most bizarre press tours that has ever been seen.
The premise of “Don’t Worry Darling” takes place in an unsettling suburbanized community in the 1950s that conveys a message of perfection, success and misogyny. It tells the story of Alice and Jack played by Florence Pugh and Harry Styles. The two play a typical 1950s couple who seem to be disillusioned with the suspiciousness of their surroundings.
The film follows Alice as she starts to question the environment she lives in due to strange occurrences happening in front of her. The main focus is on the “Victory Project,” which during most of the film is an unknown, ominous experiment that the husbands of the community are secretly a part of.
Going into the watching experience it was difficult to not be distracted by the gossip-filled press tour leading up to the premiere. Whether it was the supposed feud between lead actress Florence Pugh and director Olivia Wilde, the questionable firing of Shia LaBeouf or the alleged Harry Styles spitting on Chris Pine incident at the Venice Film Festival, it may have engrossed viewers more than the film itself.
As for my experience, it was quite eventful. I attended the IMAX Live Experience which allowed moviegoers to see the film four days early as well as attend a live-streamed Q&A with members of the cast. When Harry Styles was announced to enter the session, the crowd erupted which is when I knew the casting of Harry Styles was more of a box office draw than a showcase of his talent.
There was a lot of potential with this film but ultimately it is a jumbled mess of ideas masked by a powerhouse performance from Florence Pugh. The film is essentially a compilation of Pugh losing her sanity both in reality and on the screen. As for Harry Styles’ performance, it was mostly serviceable. There are some moments from his monologues where it is difficult to take him seriously and you can’t help but smirk or chuckle. The chemistry between Pugh and Styles is imbalanced because the talent gap is incredibly wide. To his credit, I can’t imagine the film being that much better if someone else was to be cast.
For me, the thrills in this film didn’t exactly pay off. I felt that when it was time for the big reveal I had already checked out because of how repetitive the story was becoming. Nobody will predict how the film ends, but I don’t think there were any experimental decisions made to keep me engaged.
Overall, I think “Don’t Worry Darling" is an average-at-best thriller that is a mixture of unoriginal and cliche themes waiting to serve you. The script is thematically shallow and doesn’t always pay off in the way one hopes it will. It’s a lengthy film that doesn’t have enough support from its cast. Florence Pugh carries this film and acts circles around Harry Styles. The cinematography and set design are worth mentioning due to their ability to capture the authenticity of 1950s suburbia. Unfortunately, the off-screen drama overshadows the film and the film isn’t clever enough to distract you from the inevitable thoughts of the tension between Pugh and Wilde.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.