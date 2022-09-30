September has been a month full of new releases, some more impressive than others.
“Bros:”
“Bros” is a benchmark achievement in cinematic history. It is the first major studio LGBTQ+ romantic-comedy. The film stars Billy Eichner and Kyle McFarland as the two leads. Billy Eichner also co-wrote the script. Interestingly enough, the majority of the cast identify as LGBTQ+.
The premise of the film follows Billy Eichner’s character Bobby Lieber, a gay podcaster and one of the founders of the first LGBTQ+ museum, whose life seems to be missing meaning. Eichner’s co-star Kyle McFarland plays the role of Aaron, the hard-to-get love interest of Bobby.
This movie is such a fun time. I had the opportunity to attend an early screening distributed by Universal Studios and got to watch it with a packed theater. It’s cleverly written, heartfelt and incredibly easy to watch. It certainly needed another look in the editing room as its 115 minute runtime seemed dragged out, but besides that I was never bored and shared some laughs with the entire theater. Seeing the turn out for a movie like this was encouraging, as it’s such a warm crowd pleaser that excels in its confident voice.
“Bros” was released in theaters on Sept. 29th.
Rating: 73/100
“The Greatest Beer Run Ever:”
Regal Cinemas had a recent promotion of a $5 mystery movie this past Monday that certainly piqued my interest. I had a few guesses on what this film may be as it had a discussion on Reddit, and it ended up being not even close to what I had guessed. The film in question was director Peter Farrelly’s follow up to his best picture winning film “Green Book,” “The Greatest Beer Run Ever.”
“Green Book” is one of the most controversial best picture winners of all time, as many critics suggest it is an insensitive interpretation of racism in the 1960s. The film has also been subject to criticism by the family of the main character, Don Shirley. Due to this controversy, critics have gone into Peter Farrelly’s next film with some resentment, as some seem to have already formed an opinion without seeing the movie.
“The Greatest Beer Run Ever” is based on the true story of John “Chicky” Donohue, played by Zac Efron, who decides on a whim to visit his neighborhood friends in Vietnam during the war to deliver them beer as a gift of appreciation. Chicky is a person who believes in the narrative that the Vietnam War was being fought for all of the right reasons. As Chicky experiences the war first-hand, he learns that the perception of the war in America was far from what was actually happening in Vietnam.
Controversy aside, I enjoyed this film! It’s a harmless, easy to watch crowd pleaser. Zac Efron is solid in the lead role as Chicky especially for how cartoonish his character was written, I’d be curious to see him in more lead roles. I was surprised to see all of the negative reviews, as I thought it was a fascinating story. This is going to be a massive Gen-X hit, and there’s something charming about that. The story is farfetched and undeniably humorous, but also may leave you teary eyed by the end.
“The Greatest Beer Run Ever” is being released exclusively on Apple TV+ on Sept. 30th.
Rating: 68/100
“Blonde:”
I feel as if Hollywood has a hard time letting their legends rest. “Blonde” is the latest exploitative feature that would have Marilyn Monroe rolling in her grave if she saw it. Marilyn Monroe had one of the most difficult lives out of all of her co-stars; persistent sexual abuse, growing up in an orphanage, an abusive mother and an absent father. Blonde conveys a message of exploitation that is done for all the wrong reasons.
One of the common misconceptions about “Blonde” is that it’s a true story which is wildly incorrect. Blonde was originally a novel written by Joyce Carol Oates and is a fictional telling of Marilyn Monroe’s life. The novel does incorporate the general facts of Monroe’s life but adds some plot lines to enhance the story. One of the subplots added was a love triangle between Monroe, Charlie Chaplin Jr. and Edward Robinson. A sexual relationship based off rumors with President John F. Kennedy is unraveled in both the novel and film.
“Blonde” is one of the most exploitative, pretentious and selfish pieces of filmmaking I have ever seen. I was quite disappointed as I decided to stay up until 3 a.m. to watch this film, I would like my sleep back. “Blonde” is nothing more than a three hour well-composed shot of Ana De Armas crying. Writer and director Andrew Dominik doesn’t provide much to the character. The amount of sex and nudity in this film is to a different degree, it feels like Marilyn is topless for half the time. To add on, we are shown Marilyn having an abortion not once, but twice. The lack of character development for Marilyn, especially in a three hour film, is unacceptable. I was left with almost nothing to take from this besides the fact that the film is shot fairly well, but simultaneously comes off as an arthouse piece of trash. Marilyn’s life was much more valuable and interesting, and she should be seen that way rather than seen as a piece of meat.
“Blonde” released on Netflix on Sept. 27th.
Rating: 32/100
