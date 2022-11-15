Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the final installment to Marvel Studios’ Phase Four plan and a highly anticipated project due to the tragic passing of its lead star Chadwick Boseman.
When Chadwick Boseman tragically passed away shortly before the start of production to the sequel of Black Panther, this gave director Ryan Coogler a radical challenge. There were many options on the table for Marvel Studios such as a recast of the title character, a discontinuation of the superhero or a way of passing the role of the Black Panther to a supporting character. Coogler and Marvel Studios opted to continue the story and pass on the legacy of the Black Panther to a familiar interest.
Without giving too much away, the opening sequence of the film dwells on the passing of the King T’Challa (Black Panther) and turns out to be incredibly moving. The film’s first act focuses on Shuri and Queen Ramonda, the respected sister and mother of T’Challa, and their dealing with grief and loss. Beyond this point, we are introduced to a new villain named ‘Namor’ who is focused on for a good majority of the film's middle act. One of the main themes of Namor is his motivation to avoid the idea of colonialism, as he has a desperate need to keep his undersea city of Taloka hidden from the world. This can be a direct relation to the nation of Wakanda, as Namor understands what living under the threat of colonialism means for them.
Furthermore, in its lengthy two hour and 41 minute runtime, the themes important to this film seem to be ignored until the final act. Between the first and third act, audiences are given a muddled mess of the usual nonsense Marvel ‘filling’ that seems to completely ignore the film’s central focus. This is where the producer's interference of Ryan Coogler’s vision begins to show.
What made the first Black Panther such an iconic superhero film was its ability to tell a true, singular story. The majority of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s narrative seems to be focusing on the set up to Marvel’s Phase Five plan and strays away from the adapted idea of compassion that the legacy of Black Panther stands for.
While the film has its weaknesses, the strengths deserve to be highlighted. The film’s ensemble cast is one of the best in recent superhero films. Angela Bassett, who plays Queen Ramonda, was a force on screen. Her portrayal of grief was well acted and filled with emotion anyone can feel. The cinematography from Autumn Durald Arkapaw was notable and some of the best work I’ve seen in a Marvel film. The production design was impeccable as the undersea city of Taloka and practical water effects were a sight to behold. Then, unsurprisingly, the costume design was wondrous as it captures the vivid personalities of each character and feels authentic to each community.
While Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a touching, blockbuster tribute to the iconic character that once graced our screens, no matter how manufactured it feels, the film is a constant reminder of what is really missing. No matter the amount of new characters, storylines or overlong action sequences, it is difficult to ignore the loss of Chadwick Boseman. This ‘manufactured’ feeling of superhero movies has become more prominent in the last few years as they seem to be lacking the self-awareness they once used to own.
Overall, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a mostly average installment into Marvel’s Phase Four plan with a disregard to the true singular storytelling of its predecessor. The influence of Marvel Studios cutting into the craft of Ryan Coogler to fulfill their future endeavors is too strong to ignore. I’d say the film is worth seeing due to the cultural impact that Black Panther has had since the prequel’s release in 2018. Chadwick Boseman’s character was a true pioneer in film for people of color and taught the important themes of kindness, compassion and sacrifice for doing the right thing. I can speak for everyone when saying his presence on screen will always be missed.
65/100
