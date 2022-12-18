13 year later from its predecessor, James Cameron revives blockbuster cinema with “Avatar: The Way of Water.”
It’s safe to say almost everybody has seen ‘Avatar’ (2009), as the film still holds the No. 1 spot in lifetime box office gross. Filmmaker James Cameron’s ability to bring casual moviegoers to the theaters remains unmatched with his latest film, “Avatar: The Way of Water.”
More than almost a decade after the events of the first film, Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) have to relocate their home from the jungles of Pandora because of newly formed threats from the “Sky People.” With their new family, they travel to the ocean regions of Pandora to find refuge. They are met with hesitation from a new breed of Na’Vi, but then are accepted into their tribe. The family combats threats from the ‘Sky People’ as well as learn the “ways of water.”
Since the first installment of the Avatar franchise, we’ve seen films with massive budgets and loaded with CGI such as “Hugo” and “Life Of Pi” being taken on by big-name directors. Led mostly by Disney, these expensive projects tend to be the most dull in terms of emotion and lack of quality filmmaking.
Luckily, “The Way of Water” avoids this category.
With an estimated budget of $350 to 400 million, the film doesn’t seem like a dollar was wasted. The decade-long effort from James Cameron to use the height of every technology the industry has to offer doesn’t go unnoticed.
From its breathtaking visuals to the immersive environment, the film is a true achievement in visual effects. The underwater world of Pandora is mesmerizing to watch and deserves to be seen in theaters. Interestingly, almost half the scenes in the film are in 48 frames per second, which almost feels like you’re watching a video game cutscene. I didn’t mind this creative choice as the world of Pandora fits perfectly with the frame rate, but I’m not sure if I’d wanna see it used elsewhere.
The conflict between characters did feel cliché and forced at times. The lack of real character development was noticed, as the screenplay has a very “corporate” feel to it. I felt more connected to the broader story of the film and its stunning visuals rather than the mini-conflicts between characters that were always predictable.
Overall, "Avatar: The Way of Water" is another impressive installment into a revival year for blockbuster cinema.
(See it in IMAX 3D)
81/100
Letterboxd: @wyattisthegoat
Twitter: @filmwyatt
Wyatt Allison is a senior at UT this year studying business. He can be reached at walliso2@vols.utk.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.