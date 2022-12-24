As a phenomenal year for film comes to an end, I wanted to recognize some of my favorite films of 2022.
Aftersun
In her first film, filmmaker Charlotte Wells made a strong statement in the indie film world with “Aftersun.”
“Aftersun” follows the story of Sophie (Frankie Corio), reflecting on a vacation from 20 years ago with her father Calum (Paul Mescal) through the lens of a camera. With a clear loving relationship between them, there is also an obvious pressure and tension, which stems from Calum’s quietly displayed mental health issues.
From Mescal’s brilliant performance as a father who subtly deals with his depression, to the brilliant shots from Wells, this is a film that will leave you with questions and tears.
“Aftersun” is one of the most highly acclaimed films of 2022.
Cha Cha Real Smooth
In filmmaker Cooper Raiff’s second career feature, “Cha Cha Real Smooth” follows the story of Andrew (Cooper Raiff), a college graduate who is unsure of his next steps in life. With his sharp charm and life-of-the-party personality, he gets the opportunity to become a party starter for his younger brother’s classmates' bar and bat mitzvahs. He begins to develop a relationship with one of the local moms, Domino (Dakota Johnson), and her daughter. Andrew is faced with challenges of what he truly wants for his future.
Premiering at Sundance 2022, the film was picked up by Apple TV for a release in June. The film was produced by co-star Dakota Johnson’s company, Tea Time Pictures.
“Cha Cha Real Smooth” is a deeply personal story of uncertainty and innocence. It remains one of the most charming, wholesome and feel-good films of 2022.
Babylon
In quite possibly the most unhinged film of the year, Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon” is nothing short of a masterpiece.
“Babylon” tells the story of 1920s Hollywood and the wildness that took place. The story follows Manny Torres (Diego Calva), who the “La La Land” director described as “our eyes and ears through Babylon.” Starring alongside Calva is Margot Robbie who plays an up-and-coming actress Nellie LaRoy, an outburst of raunchiness and degeneracy.
Drawing themes from the 1952 “Singin’ In The Rain,” “Babylon” is centered around the culture shift in which silent films began to transition to “talkies.” For silent film stars and directors, this had a great effect on their careers and it seemed as if society was leaving them behind.
This film is brilliantly directed by Chazelle, as I expected nothing less from the “Whiplash” director. Justin Hurwitz’ score is one of the best I’ve heard in a film. With its bombastic sound and catchy rhythm, it’ll be stuck in your head for days on end.
“Babylon” is a wild experience at the theater, and instantly became one of my favorites.
The Fabelmans
Stephen Spielberg’s autobiographical epic is a heartfelt memoir to his parents and lifelong relationship with cinema.
“The Fabelmans” relies on a focus of his radiating passion for filmmaking and the personal relationship with his parents. Spielberg’s childhood was riddled with loss, divorce and bullying. These ideas seem to resonate with his audience and how they empathize with his filmmaking.
Stephen Spielberg’s depiction of his mother is handled with kindness. Michelle Williams' performance as Mitzi Fabelman is essential, as her unreserved personality and occasional instability make for brilliant character development. She handles the constant emotional beats well, and even in more tame moments, she is always commanding. Audiences have to give Spielberg the benefit of the doubt when asking how true this depiction is.
Backed by a lovely score from legendary composer John Williams, “The Fabelmans” hits all the beats on a technical scale. Janusz Kamiński’s dreamlike cinematography is perfectly aligned with Spielberg’s vision, as innovative shots using projection light are plentiful.
Spielberg’s most personal and straightforward film to date emits heartfelt themes that can be universally shared by an audience.
