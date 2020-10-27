Few directors are really able to gain the same level of recognition or fame that the stars in their movies do.
In part this is certainly to do with the fact that director’s contributions and impacts are carried out by those very same actors, but without the interpretations and lead taken by directors, little congruency or sense would be made in film.
For that reason, it takes expertly executed films and masterly-woven stories to make names of directors and behind the scenes people when a film is released.
With Guillermo del Toro’s palpable love for horror and science-fiction bursting through the screen every opportunity it gets, there is little doubt why he has endeared himself to audiences and adhered himself to the fabric of the very genres he does so love.
Primarily what I am referencing for this edition of my column is Guillermo del Toro’s 2017 film “The Shape of Water.”
A film which sees a mute woman engage in a romantic relationship with a mysterious ocean creature that resembles a man and seems to possess otherworldly powers.
Where this could definitely have taken an irredeemably weird turn in presenting the romance between fish-man and human woman, “The Shape of Water,” instead embraced the oddness of their pairing.
Not trying to force anything down the audience’s throats, the film depicts their love and romance in a very gentle and less-is-more way, leaving us a bit perturbed but not uncomfortably so.
At this point is where Guillermo del Toro again shows his adroit directing skills as he seamlessly blends the strange relationship between the fish-man and woman with more grounded and earthy themes and surrounding plot devices.
Among these are amazing supporting characters and central villains for the protagonists, beautifully imaginative set pieces and an enthralling setting and plot that makes one feel as if the stakes in the film have real life consequences.
For myself, I was hooked on the idea of this film from the time the first trailer released.
In this trailer, Michael Shannon showed ferocious flashes of his villain’s mean streak as well as some of the Cold War era paranoia of the time, all the while an alien looking creature looked and moved like a human instead of a beast.
While it certainly sounds like a tall order for a film to deliver on all of these things, Guillermo del Toro manages to not just scrape by. Instead, he flourishes and depicts theological philosophy, mortal consequences and impressive acting performances all under the umbrella of his very linear and logical film.
While maintaining a sense of normalcy when illustrating some very inventive and complex ideas, del Toro flexes his acumen for filmmaking even further. He does so by capturing some of the old-time wonder science-fiction masterpieces like 1951’s “The Day the Earth Stood Still,” possessed and gives us a little bit of our wonderment and curiosity we haven’t had since childhood.
Ultimately, what makes Guillermo del Toro so special is his ability to lend his eyes and mind to us while we watch his works.
He simplifies his ideas without removing the power or nuance from them and allows us to view them with the same excitement and passion for horror and science-fiction that he does so possess.
Giving a sense of wonder is one of the components few directors or artists ever effectively endow to their fans or audiences. That is why Guillermo de Toro will be remembered.
Grant Mitchell is a senior majoring in public relations. He can be reached atgmitch16@vols.utk.edu.
