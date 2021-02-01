Movie trailers are a great feature for marketing a film. Trailers allow you to highlight parts of the movie and sell the film to audiences in an interesting way, but they can also adversely affect the film because of the expectations that follow.
With 2021’s John Lee Hancock passion project, “The Little Things,” the trailer advertised an interesting film with hardboiled detectives trying to hunt down a smart and dangerous killer.
What I got when watching the film, however, was an extremely boring experience that wasn’t good or bad… it just was.
“The Little Things,” is a film with a very interesting premise.
A smart and brutal killer is on the loose and the detectives trying to find the killer find themselves in a game of cat and mouse with an ominous figure that may or may not be their guy.
Unfortunately, it is in the execution of “The Little Things,” where everything goes wrong.
Take Oscar winners Jared Leto, Rami Malek and Denzel Washington and you are pretty much guaranteed a good movie, right?
Funnily enough, I also believed this.
I learned from “The Little Things,” that even with all of the acting ammunition in the world, the most interesting murder mystery film idea seen in years and a director with numerous successful films, you can still fall flat on your face and release a dud of a film.
Where “The Little Things,” goes wrong is not in a bad outing from any of the above listed attributes of the film, but rather, the film fails in that it leaves no impression.
Where a thriller or detective film can often come out and be cheesy and cliché or genre defining and prolific, this film didn’t even have the guts to be bad. In truth, “The Little Things,” is like a saltine cracker. It is plain, ordinary and unspectacular, but it exists.
This film isn’t good and it isn’t bad, it just is here to be watched.
My entire time watching “The Little Things,” I kept wondering when the hype and intrigue the trailer called for would carry over into the film because I certainly didn’t get a reason in the first hour I watched the film, or in the second hour with the film’s attempt at a climax.
For the entire run time of the film I, like the detectives in the film, was searching for motive and identity.
Unlike Denzel and Rami Malek’s detectives, however, I am not looking for identity and motive for a murderer, but for a film in which their characters inhabit and do things that feel bereft of reason to be filmed.
If I were to choose a title for this film that adequately summarized what watching the movie felt like, I would choose “Much Ado About Nothing.” My selection of this name is not for the Shakespearean value of the work, but because this film quite literally is a whole lot of time, energy, money, and effort from great talent and an excellent studio wasted.
Every year there are films that come out where you sit back and say, “man, I wish they gutted this whole thing and started from scratch.”
In this new year of 2021, I have the displeasure of giving that distinction to a Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto-lead picture.
If your desire is to feel underwhelmed and yearning for a nap after viewing a film, then let me just recommend “The Little Things” to you.
Grant Mitchell is a junior majoring in public relations. He can be reached at gmitch16@vols.utk.edu.
