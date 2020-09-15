The 2004 biopic “The Motorcycle Diaries” is a foreign language film that feels like a Beatles song with its bittersweet storytelling of the world in the mid 20th century. The characters are superb and the story is as natural and free flowing as a babbling brook.
The year is 1952 and the coming decade is one fraught with turmoil, horror, shock, intrigue and perseverance of humanity and curiosity. For now, Che Guevara, portrayed by Gael García Bernal, is a med-school student nearing the end of his collegiate career.
Before this commences, he and his friend Alberto Granado, played by Rodrigo de la Serna, embark on a journey through Latin America. The end goal is to help at a leper colony, but the real story and destination for the two leads lies in their journey through countless towns on their beat-up motorcycle.
This is a story you wouldn’t be wrong for assuming that there is going to be a depiction of Che Guevara that shows a man indoctrinated by Marxist theory considering Che’s later career as a revolutionary. Thankfully however, this film doesn’t try to preach the ideology of a man that is so hard to theorize about because he was so legendary and flawed, like many historical figures are.
Instead, “Motorcycle Diaries” takes the audience on a journey with these two young men who would go on to do so much for Cuba. Instead of focusing on career trajectories, there is an emphasis placed on lessons learned through observation and struggle.
The observations are made in a manner which resembles what I assume Steinbeck’s “Travels With Charley” tried to do by giving humanity to the American countryside. Instead of Steinbeck’s at times folklore-esque unsubstantiated experiences and journey, we find a realistic and true-to-form tale in “Motorcycle Diaries.”
Realism in the film is seen not only within the central character’s youthful zeal for life and romantic views of the world and nuances in relationship, but also in the supporting players. From shop owners along the towns Che and Alberto pass down to the inhabitants of the leper colony, every character and person adds to the portrait that this film paints.
This a portrait not of the revolutionary Che Guevara, or of his traveling companion Alberto Grenado, but rather it is of all of the places that they have passed through, including their interconnected cultures and peoples. The film also is capturing of the beauty of the possibility of harmonious living and universal acceptance.
For me, this was a film that showed true companionship between friends Alberto and Che. This was a film about possibility and hope for a better, more hospitable future.
Not at all was this a propagandized film full of edgy sentiment and pulp fiction characters.
This was about two young men trying to find their footing in the world and realizing their own inter-personal connection with who they really are.
Obviously, the identity we see a glimpse of at the end is of an egalitarian burgeoning revolutionary in Che Guevara, but never does this supersede the journey that was made or the lessons in life that were derived from it.
Where “Motorcycle Diaries” could have sold out, it didn’t. The film offered a nuanced perspective not only into the formative mindset of Che Gueavera, but also into the question of what truly separates us from one another. Language, customs and external appearances may be different, but ultimately geography and superficial differences are by no means a reason we can’t all get along.
Grant Mitchell is a junior majoring in public relations. He can be reached at gmitch16@vols.utk.edu.
Columns and letters of The Daily Beacon are the views of the individual and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Beacon or the Beacon's editorial staff.