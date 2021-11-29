Famed director of gothic films, Tim Burton, has established himself as a mainstay in the filmmaking vocation thanks to his unique perspective and ability to build worlds that feel synonymous with the term “movie magic.”
With his first directing credits being on high profile Warner Brothers films such as “Beetlejuice” and “Batman,” Tim Burton was able to get a strong position in mainstream cinema.
While Burton’s successes with cult classics “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure” and “Beetlejuice” were a strong foundation on which to launch a career from, his third film, “Batman,” is what solidified him as a Hollywood mainstay.
While there have been numerous films and television shows based off of the Batman comics, Burton’s foray into depicting the caped crusader on screen was not only the first big budget Batman film, but also the first successful superhero film.
What emanated from the “Batman” and “Batman Returns” films was not only the feeling of financial and critical success, but also Burton’s unique branding of the Batman character and Gotham City as a whole.
In “Batman,” Burton was able to make the city his characters resided in feel like it was straight from the comics, with the seedy characters running amuck in the downtown Gotham area and Jack Nicholson’s Joker serving as a catalyst for craziness in the streets and mob mentality among the ne’er-do-well criminals.
Burton’s second effort with Batman in “Batman Returns,” however, took Burton’s world building and creation of Gotham and elevated it to a whole entirely new level.
While some critics were less than open to Burton’s dark and gothic depiction of Gotham city in the sequel film, the lasting implications this film portrayal of Gotham would aid in establishing the importance of staying true to original story content with superheroes.
Unfortunately, in order for those lasting effects to take hold and be seen in future films based on comics, it would first take multiple failures of studios changing essential story components and character traits in order to market films better.
The results were almost all the same: bad.
Directly what I’m referencing in this jab at studios is Warner Brothers’ failure to make a good Batman movie after it unceremoniously fired Tim Burton because his Batman films were too gothic.
To combat this darkness, Warner Brothers hired Joel Schumacher to make more family friendly Batman films.
The results were the creation of two standalone Batman films with two different actors filling the mantle of Batman equally as poor in Val Kilmer and George Clooney.
But the blame can’t rest on their shoulders because they were simply following studio demands and desired re-imaginings of the Batman brand and image.
Thankfully, the public did not approve of the watered down and cheesy product that was put out in place of Burton’s darker and truer to comics Batman films and depiction of Gotham and its villains.
Also lets just address the elephant in the room regarding the Schumacher Batman suits: they had nipples on them and that was weird. Why would a crimefighter put nipples on their armored suit?
Moving right along, Warner Brothers’ failing to infuse their corporatized vision for the Batman films was a blessing in disguise because it showed that the public demanded films that were truer to the source material, which then opened the door for all of the superhero films we have today.
Now going on 30 years old, the Tim Burton Batman films still are excellent to watch and all the sweeter to reminisce about knowing that they set the standard all superhero films must abide by today.
Grant T. Mitchell is a senior at UT this year majoring in public relations. He can be reached at gmitch16@vols.utk.edu.
Columns and letters of The Daily Beacon are the views of the individual and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Beacon or the Beacon's editorial staff.