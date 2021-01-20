Last week, I promised I would cease and desist with the praise I heaped upon Mr. Alfred Hitchcock. In this article, I look to fulfill that promise.
As I said in last week’s column, I really love a number of Alfred Hitchcock films, and he is obviously a towering figure in the history of cinema.
Praise aside, however, Hitchcock’s films also have recurring problems in pacing and lack of common-sense decision making from characters.
Mostly what I’m referencing when I say pacing issues, I’m thinking about 1941’s “Suspicion” with Cary Grant and Joan Fontaine.
This is a film where a wealthy socialite marries a mysterious but handsome young man. It is eventually revealed that Cary Grant’s character isn’t who he initially claimed to be, and we, as well as Joan Fontaine, are left wondering just what Grant’s motives are and what he is capable of.
While it certainly sounds like an interesting surmise, the execution is porous.
Scenes jump from one to the next, often times missing congruence or understandable reason for why the film went from one setting or plot point to the next.
Additionally, the whole idea of Grant not being who he says in the film is approached in a very non-committal and random way.
One minute, Fontaine’s character is playing sleuth to try and figure out who it really is she’s married to, and in the next the film is exploring some completely other paranoid idea.
Perhaps this was Hitchcock’s intent with “Suspicion.” This is a film where the plot doesn’t make sense and the characters feel jumpy because Hitchcock is trying to convey that being in a situation where you don’t know who your spouse is would be a very confusing and nonsensical thing.
I doubt that to be the reason, but even if it is that doesn’t help how inconsistently the plot develops and how conflicts are broached.
The second film of Hitchcock’s that shows a recurring problem of his was 1943’s “Shadow of a Doubt.”
Now for this one, the character interactions are just so corny and braindead that it feels like I’m watching two archaic technologies of 1960’s artificial intelligence in computers try and talk to each other. Dialogue in the film is stilted and cringeworthy, plot evolution is without reason and feels like an episode of a soap opera with how one highly unrealistic plot point jumps to the next.
I know you’re going to say, “suspend your disbelief and just watch the film,” and believe me dear reader, I did that. That doesn’t help any.
“Shadow of a Doubt,” has many pitfalls in terms of how the main character finds out her uncle is the strangulation murderer in the papers.
While some of the suspense we have in wondering if the uncle really is the killer is good, the actual conversations and critical thinking, or lack thereof, the characters displayed is both maddening and unentertaining.
It’s the kind of character’s thought process you would expect from a group of teens in an 80’s slasher film.
Everyone is oblivious, and the characters interact with each other in silly and frustratingly fake ways.
My caveat for Hitchcock is that every bad film of his I have seen, he has been able to provide palpable and realistic mystery and suspense in, at the very least, the premise of the film.
My issues, however, are in that so often it is the extremely flawed execution of these ideas on the screen that make the movies bad. These ideas are not flawed only in idea, but in execution and practice as well.
Grant Mitchell is a junior majoring in public relations. He can be reached at gmitch16@vols.utk.edu.
Columns and letters of The Daily Beacon are the views of the individual and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Beacon or the Beacon's editorial staff.