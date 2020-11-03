Fantasy and adventure films have long served as largely popular and crowd drawing movies. Arguably the most recognizable of the fantasy-adventure area of films is the “Star Wars” film series. Unfortunately however, the powers that be at Disney have turned their back on the history and lore “Star Wars” has and have dived headfirst into profiteering off of the franchise’s name.
I have to begin by saying I grew up on the original and prequel series of “Star Wars” films and watched, among other “Star Wars” themed items, the popular “Clone Wars” show.
This was a group of films and shows that found its way into my life with action figures, Legos, video games and countless friend’s shared love of the “Star Wars” franchise.
Unfortunately, somewhere along the way “Star Wars” became about profiteering off of the films and the “Star Wars” name while putting out inferior products for viewing rather than actually good films and stories.
While the prequel series had many bad and cringe-worthy moments considering the hype that was generated for the films prior to their release in the early part of the 2000’s decade, the sequel series of the 2010’s was worse.
The series of the 2010’s was worse than the much-maligned prequel series of the 2000’s because of some very clear reasons.
Most notably of these reasons is the fact that all three of the JJ Abrams produced sequel films felt superfluous and didn’t progress the two prior series forward in any meaningful or emotionally valid way.
This is where the prequel 2000’s series gets most of its love from. The fact that it feels like a real “Star Wars” story and for all of its faults and failures still managed and manages to feel like it is built from the same stardust the original and lauded trilogy was built from.
Whereas for all three films of the JJ Abrams sequel series of the 2010’s feel vompletely alien to the audience. Even its blatant attempts at providing hollow fan-service films falls flat due to the weak stories and uncharacteristic changes in “Star Wars” force capabilities and character motives.
Where the original trilogy from the pre-2000’s wowed and amazed audiences with its story, characters, and special effects, the latter two trilogies have never been able to recapture this magic.
Both trilogies following the original one felt as though they were chasing ghosts, trying to recapture all of the pieces that made the originals so classic and memorable.
While the prequel trilogy of the early 2000’s fell flat, it still managed to garner new fans to the series and feed the avarice appetite of “Star Wars” fans craving for new film content.
However the recent sequel series of the 2010’s has done nothing but disregard the prior works of the earlier “Star Wars” films and release films bereft of memorable characters and wanting in every way imaginable.
The sequel series is a massive cash grab and it feels every bit like it too.
Characters and movies made in this Disney Star Wars era feel like they exist more to sell merchandise and earn royalties than anything else. Producing hollow films not worth the time it takes to watch them and shows with diluted storylines that feel as though they would be better served as grittier and more grown up themes, cough cough, “The Mandalorian.”
Regardless of your stance on “Star Wars,” or its surrounding titles in its world, it is sad for movie fans in general that Disney gutted such a great franchise.
“Star Wars” is what almost everyone, kid or grown up, thinks of when they picture movies being able to tell stories of the most far out and fantastical places.
The series is rooted in intergalactic war and follows the Jedi that are basically space wizards. That’s pretty out there, right?
But the original trilogy and even the lackluster 2000’s prequel trilogy were able to endear these far-fetched ideas to us through their interesting characters and enthralling stories, refined or not.
The JJ Abrams Disney Star Wars films contain none of this hefty helping of heart or genuine intrigue of the prior trilogies, nor do they feel like they mean anything besides Disney profits.
It’s sad to see things we found grand and magnificent in childhood age like milk and for the “Star Wars” name and product, it certainly leaves me with that curdled taste in my mouth.
Grant Mitchell is a senior majoring in public relations. He can be reached at gmitch16@vols.utk.edu.
Columns and letters of The Daily Beacon are the views of the individual and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Beacon or the Beacon's editorial staff.