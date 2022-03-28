At the time of this writing, the Oscars are due to start in a few hours. To celebrate, I’ll be reviewing Aaron Sorkin’s Oscar winning turn as the screenwriter for 2010’s “The Social Network." It served as a catalyst in propelling Aaron Sorkin to stardom as a screenwriter, a feat that is incredibly hard to do.
Sorkin has provided his pen to numerous iconic works over the years, most notably “Moneyball,” “A Few Good Men,” “Steve Jobs” and nearly every episode of “The West Wing” in its acclaimed first four seasons. The work that really set itself as the gold standard for Sorkin, though, was his stellar screenwriting work for 2010’s “The Social Network.” The film documents the creation and early goings of Facebook while its CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg navigates a complicated personal and professional life.
The film begins with Zuckerberg at a college bar being broken up with by his girlfriend at the time. Zuckerberg, along with much of the other characters in this film, are students at Harvard. Upset following his break up, Zuckerberg creates a website that compares Harvard female students and then rates them based on attractiveness, ratings which include his now ex-girlfriend.
Following this, Zuckerberg embarks on a journey that sees him at first join a group developing a social site very similar to that of what would be Facebook’s conceptual idea, to stealing this idea for his own use.
This would result in a lawsuit of Zuckerberg by the originators of the formative idea that would become Facebook. The interesting thing about “The Social Network,” is that interwoven with this formulaic biopic of the founding of the company and tale of deceit and proprietary thievery is also a depiction of the legal proceedings as they’re happening. Which gives the characters, who were in effect screwed over, an opportunity to pursue legal recourse in a private deposition.
It’s all very therapeutic in how its depicted, almost like group therapy. Where instead of healing, though, those taken advantage of by Zuckerberg are more eager for their pound of flesh than an amicable and friendly resolution.
All this to say, there is an element to Sorkin’s writing that is unlike any of his contemporaries. Sorkin has extensive experience as a playwright and made his literary bones on the writing of his 1989 play “A Few Good Men.” In theatrical productions, there’s a quicker tenor to dialogue and presentation of themes, motifs and story arcs, which is clearly represented in Sorkin’s writing for the screen.
Theatrical writing can, however, also be very difficult to translate over to television/films and for that reason there are few instances of hugely successful films or shows which have that style of writing behind them. When done well, though, characters bounce off one another unlike anything else and the finished products have a musicality and rhythm to their characters and dialogue that cannot be matched.
