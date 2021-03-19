The mythic Snyder cut version of “The Justice League,” has been talked about since the much-maligned original 2017 cut of the film, which was a half-made Zack Snyder film that was butchered by Joss Whedon and released.
I don’t usually feel an outpouring of uncontrolled emotion when I watch a superhero film.
There is always a level of separation that keeps me from really getting emotionally connected to the film because it is so hard to empathize with the larger-than-life characters.
Lately when it has come to the DC universe, the only truly reliable and good movies that have been produced have been the animated films. Which is unfortunate because most of them are finite works with no sequels or direct follow ups.
However, Zack Snyder’s 2021 reimagined film “The Justice League: The Snyder Cut,” is a heavy and heartbreaking ode to the magic that is woven into not only superhero films, but all works of art.
The Snyder cut is moving.
To let you know the soul that was put into this film, let me begin with the end.
The first of the end-credits of the film are dedicated to his deceased daughter, Autumn, and the last line of the credits as a whole are, “Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” leaving us fans of the DC universe a somber feeling for the franchise as a whole.
That is the intense and total commitment Zack Snyder put into his vision of the film, and ultimately, the DC cinematic universe.
Comparatively, the juggernaut franchise of Marvel superhero properties is very evidently a labor of love by some very dedicated fans who are able to make films based off of comics and heroes that they hold in the highest esteem.
I am not questioning that love and dedication, but theirs is nothing in comparison to Zack Snyder’s.
When you look at the honest-to-God dumpster fire that the DC cinematic universe currently resides in, it’s hard to imagine a director who hasn’t had a hit movie in some time while banking all of their marbles on a film that was already made, released, and that sucked for critics and fans alike to watch.
So why do it?
The reason is that this project is more than just a conglomerate of the earth’s protectors and heroes fighting evildoers, and is more than just a fat paycheck.
This is a project that director Zack Snyder has been inspired to make for his whole life. If anything, even more inspiration came from the past several years since his daughter’s suicide mid-production of the film in 2017.
This is the film and the universe that Zack Snyder helped create, this is the idea and the soul that Zack Snyder breathed life into as his own world crumbled around him.
The DC cinematic universe when it came to Justice League films was, for all intents and purposes, in ruin.
A number of planned film projects for that universe are also equally in limbo.
However, through the tragedy that struck his own life, Zack Snyder emerged.
Campaigning for suicide prevention programs and championing a film that would honor his late daughter, as well as the fans who had come out to support him and his vision when he needed it most.
The Snyder Cut of “The Justice League,” may be a little too long in runtime, but if you asked me what I thought should be cut from the film to make it run more cleanly and concise, I couldn’t tell you.
Snyder does what Whedon could not in his creating a believable team of heroes from around the world that would protect earth from an evil godlike conqueror named Darkseid.
Again, there are plenty of lagging moments in the film where it felt like a bit of a chore to watch, but within this film there are moments of beauty. The humanity and genuine connection and sense of responsibility the characters feel is palpable.
This is something every film seeks, authenticity and heart.
The Snyder Cut is everything and more DC fans could want from a Justice League film, and the only issue is that this four-hour herculean effort is, as it stands, a one-off from the original Whedon “Justice League,” which is considered by the studio as canon to their universe.
Leaving me upon finishing this film to feel the same way I do when I watch one of the DC universe’s animated films. As if I had just seen something great and weighty with a lot of story left untold, but no way of telling it because of Warner Brothers doesn’t want to pay for good movies, just tried and true stories already told a million times.
Bland, unoriginal, and unmoving stories that don’t challenge fans of comics or their heroes to think or to feel too deeply. Just enough to make them pay the price of admission.
I didn’t exactly know what to expect when I started The Snyder Cut of “The Justice League,” but, having watched it, I will never forget how I felt when the credits rolled and a devastating rendition of “Hallelujah,” began to play.
From the bottom of my and all DC fan’s hearts, thank you Zack.
Grant Mitchell is a senior majoring in public relations. He can be reached at gmitch16@vols.utk.edu.
