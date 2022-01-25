Westerns are a genre of film that I often find a deeper level of connection to. Part of it is in the appeal the cowboy aesthetic has to me, with its blend of moody characters with pensive silent-types, and the cinematic nature of the locations most westerns take place at.
For 2021’s “The Power of the Dog,” by critically acclaimed director Jane Campion, there is no shortage of this motley brew of characters and themes presented or of memorable and impactful performances from its stellar cast.
In the film, Benedict Cumberbatch and Jesse Plemons are brothers Phil and George Burbank. While Plemons’ George is an interesting character that illustrates the difficulties of loneliness and expressing oneself in that time and place of 1920’s Montana, it’s Cumberbatch’s performance that steals the show.
Phil, a sharp-witted and antagonistic cowboy, begins the movie as any good villain does. He hits a horse, belittles his brother, mocks a young man for having more non-traditional interests for men of the time and torments his brother’s wife until she develops a drinking problem.
But then he shows something.
Phil, for all his faults and cruelties has moments of sensitivity and softness. It isn’t until Phil starts to spend more time with Kodi Smit-McPhee’s Peter that you see Phil’s true desires. To feel a level of love and acceptance for who he is and who he wasn’t been allowed to be in that time and space.
To me, that’s what hurt so much about the ending of “The Power of the Dog.” Phil was revealing himself to be someone that had a lot of love and compassion to give, but he had been bereft of real care for so long.
The movie began with Phil as a grizzled and hopelessly cruel and awful man, but with every moment that passed, more and more cracks formed on this hard outer shell until there was only vulnerability left.
As an audience, we were able to see this callous and toxically masculine character melt and become not just someone who was redeemable, but someone who had already embarked on the road to redemption. All the while, Smit-McPhee’s Peter reveals that, while on the surface he didn’t appear to be much of a threat, below it all, he was capable of anything. Especially when it meant shielding his mother from the jabs Phil continued to throw at her.
“The Power of the Dog” has received much conversation already about why it’s an award season contender and why its deconstruction of toxic masculinity was done so sublimely. The film deserves all the praise and awards it has received and will continue to receive. I also think that Jane Campion and the entirety of this cast through their performances gave all of us viewers the opportunity to, again, see all that is between the lines of our history books.
While the 20s were known for the splendor and lavish lifestyles of those preceding the great depression, there was a lot that wasn’t talked about or shown. Sure, some ideas and depictions of the era have spanned the test of time such as “The Great Gatsby,” but there are still far too many who have not been represented or had their voices heard.
“The Power of the Dog” is a foray into telling sides of the story we had not yet heard, and I thank Jane Campion for the eloquence in how she told it.
Grant is a senior majoring in public relations. He can be reached at gmitch16@vols.utk.edu
