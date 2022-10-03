Firmly established as a legend on stage, Mark Rylance has had a great last decade on the screen too. He won an Oscar for his portrayal of a Cold War era spy in the 2015 Tom Hanks film “Bridge of Spies.” This year, Rylance saw a marriage of the stage and film during his small budget starring role in 2022’s “The Outfit.”
Set in the mid-1900s in Chicago, Rylance plays an English suit maker and shop owner who makes custom suits for mobsters in town. Considering Rylance’s Leonard is a meek and orderly fellow that doesn’t want anything too wild going on in his shop, it is an interesting thing seeing Leonard have close relationships with the area mobsters, especially when these relationships could very well involve him in something more than he bargained for.
Which, of course, ends up happening when a gang war erupts and the mobsters he’s been tailoring suits for come into his shop and use it as a hideout while police and a rival gang hunt for them.
What unfolds is, for all intensive purposes, a one act play set entirely in Leonard’s shop. We also learn more about Leonard as we see him develop from a quiet and orderly English gentleman into a cunning manipulator. While watching this transformation, we also learn about Leonard’s past life, why he fled the famous Savile Row in England and how he came to be alone in America. We hear different versions as to how and why he is where he is.
By the end of “The Outfit”, we see a side of Leonard we had not seen before. All things considered, we could all probably see it coming as a possibility given the other twist elements of the story. Thankfully for the film, Rylance is a true craftsman and makes each transition in the film feel seamless as he is completely convincing as Leonard.
When I began watching “The Outfit”, I was wanting to turn something on to kill time before I went to sleep. At first, I wasn’t totally interested in the plot of the movie as the supporting actors meant to play the heavies were not all that compelling. As the film is mostly centered on Rylance and his suit shop, though, I got hooked by Rylance’s commitment to his character and Leonard’s fine craft of suit making.
Slowly but surely, my interest in Rylance’s performance carried over to the film and what would happen in this caper that would lead to I’s being dotted and t’s crossed. Along with this, the film’s very theater-like atmosphere made it an interesting watch as we do not often see movies with as limited a scale and scope as “The Outfit.” At times, these smaller settings can act as a pressure cooker for whatever is going on in the story.
Given the slow start at the beginning of the film along with the adequate performance of the supporting cast and somewhat off kilter story, it certainly can make this movie a bit of a chore to watch. However, if you are a fan of the stage or minimalist films, then you will like this slow burn. Additionally, it must again be emphasized that Rylance did a great job in this one and deserves your attention each scene he’s in.
